Phillip Tutor: JSU’s chance to ‘look better’ in 2020

Here’s an unvarnished opinion about Jacksonville State University’s state-issued license plates.
They’re ugly.
Which is a bit harsh, maybe unfairly so. But can we at least agree that they’re hard to love?
It’s a shame, really. The gamecock logo is smushed over to one side, barely recognizable, more Rorschach test than fighting bird. The red color isn’t JSU red. It’s more like Alabama crimson or the shade of coagulated blood. The plate has so much promise, but with its dark digits and smushed gamecock and off-putting shade it’s a shell of its former self.
Turns out, I’m not the only critic.
“Yes, I think a lot of the alumni preferred the old design. It’s not as popular,” said Kaci Ogle, JSU’s director of alumni relations.
“I deal a lot with folks out in the marketplace, and I’ve had several comments from alumni. It just didn’t look as good,” said Tim Garner, JSU’s chief marketing and communications officer.
“The current Alabama tag is not as popular as previous designs,” Buffy Lockette, JSU’s director of public relations, wrote in an email.
This isn’t crisis-level PR, by the way. There are far more important issues in Jacksonville than the grotesqueness that’s befallen the school’s license plates. But it’s nonetheless interesting to know how JSU got in this mild predicament over this very public marketing campaign and how it intends to escape it.
First, the good news: The current plates and their smushed gamecocks are a dying breed. JSU can’t wait to replace them later this year. Good riddance.
As for the details and faults, they’re a swirl of graphic design wishes, requirements of the Alabama Department of Revenue — which issues the plates for an extra $50 per car-tag fee — and mandated changes to the plates’ template.
But remember how the plates used to look, say, in the early 2000s? White with bright-red lettering and an impressive gamecock. Undeniably JSU, they were. Remember the plates from, say, 2014, with more bright-red lettering and (another) impressive gamecock and a red background? Undeniably JSU, again.
Then 2015 happened.
That was JSU’s year to redesign its plates, a once-every-five-years occurrence that’s both expectedly bureaucratic and surprisingly simple if it goes off without a hitch.
The schools design their plates using templates and guidelines from the Department of Revenue, which is adamant that “we take no artistic license in the design of the plates. We don't even design the standard plates, that’s (the Department of) Tourism and Travel,” said Jay Starling, director of the Motor Vehicle Division of the Department of Revenue. When the schools and state officials sign off, the plates go into production at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.
More important, 2015 was the year state officials changed some of the design requirements, namely, that certain plates would require six digits. That’s vital, since JSU’s tags had previously featured five digits — and room for a large logo.
The Department of Revenue told JSU as much in a May 2015 letter to Alumni Relations, writing, “Please note that all non-generic plate designs must accommodate six (6) alphanumeric characters. If the current design is being retained and does not meet the guidelines, the logo will be reduced in size to accommodate six characters.”
That’s where that JSU redesign went astray. The university’s Marketing Services department designed the plate and sent it up the chain to Alumni Relations, school administrators and the board of trustees. When it reached Montgomery, the Department of Revenue shrunk the logo to make room for a sixth digit, just as it said it would.
But the logo “was much smaller when it actually went in production,” Ogle said. “They let us know that they had to reduce it in size, and that’s part of it, unfortunately. They have to make it match what they need.”
Said Garner, the university’s marketing chief, “It just didn’t have a good look, it didn’t have a JSU look to it. Thank goodness it wasn't in perpetuity.”
Thank goodness, indeed.
Be gone, ugly JSU plates!
Be borne, new-and-improved JSU plates!
If you’ve spied the JSU plate being planned for the state of Georgia, you’ve seen what’s possible — a six-digit plate with a logo bigger than a postage stamp and the correct shade of red. (It’s PMS 200, if you’re graphically inclined.)
“I really like the design of the Georgia tag that’s in place,” Ogle said. On that, I’m not sure how anyone who gives a flip about JSU could disagree.
To its credit, JSU has been through a lot the last few years. JSU’s trustees terminated President John Beehler’s employment. Mother Nature whipsawed its campus. State-issued license plates, as valuable as they are for the university’s marketing and advertising efforts, aren’t trustee-level headaches.
But Garner’s adamant.
“They’re going to look better,” he said.
