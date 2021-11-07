Pheasant Run apartments damaged in Sunday morning fire

JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a heavy structural fire at Pheasant Run Apartments Sunday morning at 5:22, officials say.
A thick cloud of white smoke billowed atop the complex and blanketed the nearby streets — lingering over miles through the early morning air.
The first police units arrived on scene a few minutes after the call and began evacuating residents from the two-story structure at the 200 block of Greenleaf Street SW.
“When he arrived he came in contact with at least two people that were trapped upstairs,” police Chief Marcus Wood said. “They did have to jump down from a second-story window.”
Wood and Fire Marshal Chris Collins said the two individuals who were injured did not sustain injuries from the fire, but were transported to a local hospital due to injuries from the fall.
Collins said they were eventually airlifted to a facility in Birmingham.
“Initial on-scene arrival, we had heavy fire in the first floor of the complex, second floor was well involved as well.”
Collins said the units immediately responded, “got the line established, started putting water on the fire.”
The fire was mostly out by 6:30. As of 7:50 a.m., the cause of the fire had yet to be determined, according to Jacksonville’s Public Information Officer Ben Nunnally.
A total of eight units were destroyed in the “I” building of the apartments, but it is unknown if all units were occupied, Wood said.
Nunnally said the Red Cross was on site and left information for those who had been affected by the fire.
“The Red Cross can help people who have been displaced from their homes by finding them shelter and support, and helping them navigate what is definitely a difficult, confusing and scary time,” Nunnally said.
Twana Anderson, a resident of Pheasant Run, said she was awakened by the flashing blue lights of police cars at the neighboring building.
“When I came to my door, I could feel the heat from the apartment,” Anderson said.
Anderson said she put on a bathrobe and stepped outside. She said she panicked because she has family and friends who live in the building that was ablaze.
“And I just came outside and started screaming.” She began frantically looking for her loved ones. “It’s horrible,” Anderson said. “Everybody got out OK.”
She said the two individuals who had been trapped and had to be airlifted were her cousin and their friend.
Pheasant Run resident Frank Kelly, 53, said his wife was scrolling Facebook when she was alerted to the fire at the complex.
“She told me get up, and all I know is I saw flames,” Kelly said.
Kelly said his work saw news postings from the City of Jacksonville on Facebook and contacted him to assure his safety.
Kelly, who lives in the “A” complex some distance from the building affected, said he did not realize it was as bad as it was, but that he was “glad everyone made it out OK.”