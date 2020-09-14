Pelham monument committee members appointed

JACKSONVILLE — Members of the City Council established a committee Monday night to determine what will happen to the Confederate Monument on Public Square.
The council voted to appoint Sharon Daringer of Jacksonville’s United Daughters of the Confederacy, Jerrod Brown of the Jacksonville Historical Society, Marcus Reid of the Eastwood Preservation Committee, Mary Springer of For a Better Jacksonville and council members Terry Wilson and Sandra Sudduth.
Sudduth said the council plans to appoint a representative from Jacksonville State University to the committee at a later date.
Jacksonville residents were given a final opportunity to speak in favor or against the removal of the monument in late August. Council members said then that they’d heard arguments from locals over the issue for the bulk of the summer.
The council also passed a resolution to install stop signs facing east and west and paint “stop” bars on the road at the intersection of Mountain Street Northeast and Macon Drive Northeast.
Councilman Tony Taylor said there had been several wrecks in the area involving speeding cars traveling to and from Chimney Peak, and that the stop signs would make the area safer.
The council also passed resolutions to accept around $167,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and to allow the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission to use federal funding to run public transportation for disabled citizens through Jacksonville at no cost to the city.
In other business, the council:
— Considered rezoning a property at the intersection of Nisbet Street and Smith Circle from a multi-family residential district to a general business district.
— Authorized Mayor Johnny Smith to sign a contract with the Calhoun County Commission to use the commission’s services during the city’s runoff election on Oct. 6
— Authorized Smith to allow city police to dedicate overtime hours to enforcing traffic laws.