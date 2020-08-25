One new council member elected in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville residents elected one new member and one incumbent to the City Council during Tuesday’s municipal election.
The elections in which three seats were open on the council drew seven candidates. Andy Green, a newcomer, was elected to Place 1 and incumbent Councilman Coty Galloway was reelected to Place 5.
Place 4 candidates Sherry Laster and Adam Allen are set for a runoff election on Oct. 6. Although Laster and Allen beat the current Place 1 candidate, Jerry Parris, for the Place 4 seat, none of them received higher than 50 percent of the vote.
“I’m really delighted to have the opportunity to run,” said Sherry Laster, who currently holds a spot on the Jacksonville Board of Education. “This is my first time running for city council.”
Green, who also ran for City Council for the first time this year, said he’s not done getting to know community members. As he campaigned, Green said, he noticed how invested those in Jacksonville are in their community.
“We might not always agree on certain issues, but I do feel that everyone in Jacksonville cares about each other,” Green said.
City Council candidates told The Star earlier this month they wanted to sustain the city’s existing businesses and industries while attracting new ones to the area.
Green said he wanted to make sure the city had a climate conducive to small businesses and that the city took advantage of its main industry: higher education.
The presence of Jacksonville State University as a four-year university in town “brings with it a tremendous opportunity.”
Galloway said he hopes to bring a new health care facility to Jacksonville in his next term to replace RMC Jacksonville, which closed in 2018.
They said the COVID-19 pandemic limited their campaigns, so many of them relied on social media and phone calls.
According to Galloway, the pandemic made it much more difficult to get out and meet people.
The candidates, who came from different personal and career backgrounds, said they decided to run out of a desire for involvement in the community.
Parris, the incumbent Place 1 councilman, ran for Place 4 this year after its incumbent councilwoman, Sandra Sudduth, said in July she planned to retire.
Some candidates said earlier this month they liked the direction Jacksonville was headed. The upcoming Place 1 councilman, Andy Green, said he hoped to make Jacksonville a model for other cities.
Residents voted in favor of the three incumbent Jacksonville Board of Education members, Ed “Doc” Canady, Marita Watson and Jeff Gossett.
Board of education candidates earlier this month said this year’s election was similar to the last one four years ago. Places 3, 4, and 5 were up for re-election Tuesday. Because the school board is on a staggered election cycle, Places 1 and 2 will be up for re-election in two years.