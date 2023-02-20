Now is the time to prepare for Take Pride in Jacksonville Day

Jacksonville residents who want to participate in a special city cleanup day April 15 should start setting aside papers that can be shredded, small appliances and old furniture that need to be discarded and trash and recyclables that can be hauled away.
Take Pride In Jacksonville Day is designed to extend to the neighborhood level, where residents can organize themselves to clean up their territory, such as yards, streets or alleys, or register for the formal cleanup effort that begins at 8 a.m. that day.
Those wishing to volunteer to pick up litter along the major roads and streets should meet at the temporary City Hall, 421 Alexandria Road SW.
Items that can be taken to City Hall include cardboard, paper (limited to six bags per household), plastic, electronics (except for monitors and televisions) and paint cans.
Sponsors for the event are the Calhoun County Landfill, which will be open at no cost on the 15th from 7 a.m. to noon; the Jacksonville/Piedmont Landfill, which will also be open for free that day from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m; the Calhoun County Commissioners, Jacksonville State University, the city of Jacksonville, Regional Medical Center and Keep Alabama Beautiful Program.
The two groups that have the most participants will win $100 each.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.