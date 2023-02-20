 Skip to main content
Now is the time to prepare for Take Pride in Jacksonville Day

Jacksonville residents who want to participate in a special city cleanup day April 15 should start setting aside papers that can be shredded, small appliances and old furniture that need to be discarded and trash and recyclables that can be hauled away.

Take Pride In Jacksonville Day is designed to extend to the neighborhood level, where residents can organize themselves to clean up their territory, such as yards, streets or alleys, or register for the formal cleanup effort that begins at 8 a.m. that day.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 