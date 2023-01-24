 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Nonprofit organization, dog trainers connect to bring smiles to veterans

MK9 event 2
Sophia Gambino, 8, interacts with a detection dog from Mk9 solutions at their event with Great Things in Jacksonville at the American Legion Monday.
 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

JACKSONVILLE — A nonprofit organization in Jacksonville connected with a Piedmont-based dog training facility to bring some puppy love to folks at the American Legion here Monday.

Smiles were in no short supply as veterans and their families got cuddles and dog-kisses from eight different K-9 friends Monday afternoon, thanks to Great Things in Jacksonville (GTIJ) and MK9 Solutions.

MK9 event
Auxiliary member of the American Legion, Cindy Moyer, interacts with a detection dog from Mk9 solutions at their event with Great Things in Jacksonville at the American Legion facility Monday.
MK9 event 3
Pam Shelton gets kisses from a detection dog from Mk9 solutions at their event with Great Things in Jacksonville at the American Legion Monday.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.