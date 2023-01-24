Nonprofit organization, dog trainers connect to bring smiles to veterans

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Windy. Occasional rain and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Occasional rain and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.