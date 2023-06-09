 Skip to main content
Nonprofit group spruces up American Legion in Jacksonville

American Legion Mural ribbon cutting

The Greater Things in Jacksonville (GTIJ) organization worked tirelessly with city officials and community members to create multiple murals and renovate the post that sits on Alabama 21 in Jacksonville. These murals, in addition to a helicopter on loan from the United States military, are fitted with QR codes that can be scanned by visitors that tell a history of each, according to GTIJ member Pam Howard.

 Courtesy photo

A Jacksonville nonprofit organization partnered with Richard L. Waters American Legion Post 57 to combine beauty and brains recently in what some hope to be a lasting impression on all of Alabama.

American Legion Mural MacArthur

American Legion Mural war

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.