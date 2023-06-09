Nonprofit group spruces up American Legion in Jacksonville

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Greater Things in Jacksonville (GTIJ) organization worked tirelessly with city officials and community members to create multiple murals and renovate the post that sits on Alabama 21 in Jacksonville. These murals, in addition to a helicopter on loan from the United States military, are fitted with QR codes that can be scanned by visitors that tell a history of each, according to GTIJ member Pam Howard.
A Jacksonville nonprofit organization partnered with Richard L. Waters American Legion Post 57 to combine beauty and brains recently in what some hope to be a lasting impression on all of Alabama.
Replacing the old murals on the post’s outer walls, Howard said, four murals each depict one of four wars and were painted by Dan Seymour; WWI, WWII, the Korean and Vietnam wars. In addition to these, there is also an American Eagle mural and a Women’s Army Corps mural which was painted by Chris “Paintbrush” Smith.
As for the renovations, the group updated and refinished several areas of the facility, such as the handicap parking signs, painted the sidewalks and ramps, installed new soffits over the doorways, pressure-washed all surfaces, painted and refurbished picnic tables, and more.
The group worked with the history department at Jacksonville State University to provide the history of each, and Howard said it will hopefully be added to the Alabama Mural Trail.
If added to the trail, the murals can contribute to the overall tourism of the area, as well as generate some interest from schools for field trips to learn about these historical events.
It all started about a year ago when members of the executive board of the American Legion were discussing the former murals and their state of disrepair. Jason Odom, a member of the Jacksonville American Legion, reached out to longtime GTIJ leader Gale DaParma as he knew the group was seeking mural projects.
After the two groups met, the project became much more than paint, with several community businesses donating both material and labor to the project. Howard said that it really was a community effort and that it has “been a lot of fun” working on the project.
The legion held an event Saturday, not only to unveil all of the work that was done, but to extend appreciation to all who worked on the project and aided in fundraising. Howard mentioned the City Council of Jacksonville, Alabama Sen. Keith Kelly, County Commissioner Lee Patterson, and Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith all played significant roles in raising funds toward the effort.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.