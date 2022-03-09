Noise, occupancy complaints precede Jacksonville’s shutdown of hookah lounge

JACKSONVILLE — The City Council’s closure of a Black-owned and patronized business has sparked an outcry by some on social media, but the police chief lists numerous operational violations that justify the action.
Manuel Santana, the owner of Xhale Hookah Lounge, said he understands police have a job to do but added the “SWAT manner” of a recent raid is “damaging” to the establishment’s image.
The lounge, which opened in December, is billed as a place to smoke hookahs — an oriental pipe-like instrument that allows several people to smoke a special kind of tobacco simultaneously — as well as a bar and entertainment venue. It’s located at 1955 Pelham Road South, outside city limits but within the police jurisdiction, just south of Aderholdt Mill Road on the west side of the highway.
The raid that resulted in the lounge’s closure was conducted Feb. 26, prompted by a noise complaint. Two nights later, the Jacksonville City Council voted to revoke all of the establishment’s licenses, including its art and entertainment license, its beer, wine and spirits license, as well as its general business license, subject to a later hearing.
Complaints on social media about the raid, and the subsequent shutdown, were immediate. But Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Wood responded via a social media posting of his own.
“I want to make sure we clear some things up,” Wood wrote. “Jacksonville Police Department is not anti-business, however we will make sure that all businesses operate within the law for the safety of its patrons and the community around.”
“We don’t conduct our investigations based [on] color, sex, creed or anything that separates the people we serve; we address issues that violate the law,” he continued.
Santana, the owner, said he wished to remain neutral on the matter and said that most of those complaints came from local residents. He said he understands the city has a job to do to keep the city safe.
“From what I follow, the understanding is that we’re not the only establishment in Jacksonville, but we’re the only one getting checked in on — or getting raided in a SWAT manner,” Satana said. “It’s damaging to a brand. It’s damaging to an image.”
Santana said the night of the raid, 20 officers, 2 ABC Board officers, and 2 fire marshals were on site — “I counted,” he added.
With this being his first offense, and the only citation since its opening, Santana said he believed the revocation of all licenses to be overkill.
“I believe it was extremely excessive. I’ve never been aggressive to them — I’ve never formed any harm to them,” Santana said. “For that whole police force to come and raid us. They’re doing their job, and their goal is to keep the city safe and I’d like to stay on a neutral path. That way there’s less issues trying to restore function.”
Santana said he understood about paying a fine to remain in good standing with the ABC board.
Apparent supporters of the business on social media have spoken out on Santana’s situation.
“This particular business seemed targeted,” Darryl Gaston Jr. stated via social media post. “You can ride down 204 on any day of the week, and Little Cooter Browns is packed. No Policing is being done then. We all know why.”
The police chief’s account of the events leading up to the closure of Xhale paints a different picture.
Wood said the lounge first made its presence known from noise complaints that would pour in any time the place was open. Shortly after, those complaints turned into trespassing calls.
“You had people sitting in people’s yards — there was one instance where some people called because they had some patrons from the club sitting on their patio,” Wood said. “That also turned into vehicles being parked in their yards.”
Wood said he personally witnessed on several occasions numerous cars parked alongside Alabama 21, which the lounge faces. He said there was one incident in which a patron stopped in front of him, and threw their vehicle in reverse attempting to parallel park on the highway.
“That was kind of the catalyst that brought it up on our radar,” Wood said.
Wood said he knows that some of the lounge's patrons had driven in from out of town, bringing in possibilities of out-of-town trouble with them.
“From my perspective we didn’t want that happening in the city of Jacksonville,” Wood said. “Especially when those individuals are not from the city of Jacksonville.”
Responding to one particular noise complaint prior to the 26th, Wood said, two officers went to the lounge to try to speak to the owner and make him aware of the complaint. The officers then attempted to go inside the premises and do an inspection, but the owner refused — retreating inside the front door, his security locking the door behind him, according to Wood.
“In that aspect we realized that, ‘Hey, this is not a fight that we want to take up now. We’re outnumbered,’” Wood said. “We documented that and kind of kept an eye on it.”
Santana said he was not aware that any officer could enter at any time, but he never locked them out.
“I never locked the door,” Santana said. “I did state that I felt more comfortable with them having ABC with them. I wasn’t familiar with the law that anybody could absolutely walk in. I was under the assumption that they had to be accompanied by ABC — that’s my fault.”
The officers brought to Wood’s attention the number of people who were in and around the lounge, which raised concerns about the building’s legal occupancy number.
According to the lounge’s fire and safety plan — which any public business is required to have —the occupancy limit for the establishment was 94 individuals. This prompted a detail that involved officers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, members from the ABC board, the city fire marshal, as well as the Jacksonville Police Department to assemble on Feb. 26 for a second surprise inspection.
The owner refused entry again, according to Wood, but the ABC Board representative explained to him it doesn’t work that way; code enforcement means that a business is subject to inspection by any law enforcement officer at any time. He relented and allowed the detail of agencies inside.
As patrons began to exit, Wood said an officer at the front door used a click-type counter to tally up the patrons as they exited through the front. The estimate was 254 — a rough estimate, Wood said, because of the back and side doors that patrons were exiting as well.
Santana acknowledged that the lounge was over capacity that night on account of a special performance. However, he said the capacity violation was its only citation.
“There’s been no fights — there’s been no shootings — there's been no drunk drivers leaving and having accidents,” Santana said. “There’s been no citations since we’ve been open.”
“The night of the big event — a lot bigger than anticipated — our security failed to secure the door,” Santana said. “They’re no longer with us. But ultimately it is my responsibility to ensure that doesn’t happen and I failed to do so — being not at the site.”
Wood said the lounge was issued a citation the night of that event. However, he added, the business could have been charged with one count of reckless endangerment for each person over its legal capacity.
In addition to the occupancy load being well over its limit, Wood said evidence of a number of other illegal activities and illegal substances/items was seized at the lounge. The items included a firearm, marijuana and ecstasy.
The owner could face possible criminal charges in addition to the administrative charges by the ABC Board. Wood said the owner will face the charge for the violation of the fire and safety plan as it pertains to the state fire code, and he will have to go to court for that.
“Our investigators are still working on and talking to the DA’s office to see if we can charge him with the illegal narcotics that we found inside there, so there is a potential that he could have some charges that result from that,” Wood said. “And then there is the potential that he could be charged with 160 counts of reckless endangerment.”
Santana said he plans to plead his case at the next City Council meeting, saying, “now, I’m just fighting for a second chance.”
“Ultimately, we’re trying to get back open,” Santana said. “We’ve been very successful out here. We’ve been having great feedback with the community. It’s a great environment to be in.”