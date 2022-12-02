No one minded dropping temperatures during Jacksonville’s parade

JACKSONVILLE — Dozens of entries in the Jacksonville Christmas parade moved steadily along Alabama 21 toward the square as hundreds of spectators from throughout the area waved and picked up candy. Lots of candy.
More than half of those riding tossed out peppermints, chocolates and suckers by the handful. Some spectators filled buckets and sacks to keep the dozens of pieces picked up from alongside the street’s curbs. Others piled their stash on blankets they had brought to sit on.
Little Thomas Lacy rode on the shoulders of his father, Colten. He wanted to see Santa, his father said, but Thomas could hardly remember what he wanted Santa to bring him. When you’re three years old, you have other things on your mind.
“You want a transformer,” his mother, Sara, said.
“I want two transformers,” he suddenly remembered.
Moments before the parade started, seven-year-old Lexie Radford of Saks dashed out of Chick-fil-A, with her mother and two sisters, probably to claim a spot to stand along the highway. When asked, Lexie paused long enough to say she wanted Santa to bring her books and added that her family already had a library full of them at home. Other scholars would understand how she thinks.
Lexie’s 14-year-old sister, Caliann, said she wanted a dog or a horse, and then she looked at her mother, Rachel, and laughed uneasily. Sister Joleigh, 10 years old, had no hesitation to say what she wanted, a large Squishmallow, one of the top items that millions of other children want this year, she said. It’s a colorful, round pillow with an animal’s face, plus ears, a hat, a tail or some other appendage.
The temperature began dropping as the parade wore on. People placed their hands in pockets, tugged collars higher around their necks, and pulled blankets around their shoulders.
Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith led the parade riding in a white car, and Santa Claus ended it riding on a vehicle filled with students from the Calhoun County Career Academy.
Bands from Jacksonville High School and Ohatchee provided the music for the parade.