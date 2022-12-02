 Skip to main content
No one minded dropping temperatures dropped during Jacksonville’s parade

Vendor Jville

A bubbly street vendor at the Jacksonville Christmas parade Thursday night is shown in a jolly make-a-sale mode for his encounters with parents and children alike.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Dozens of entries in the Jacksonville Christmas parade moved steadily along Alabama 21 toward the square as hundreds of spectators from throughout the area waved and picked up candy. Lots of candy.

More than half of those riding tossed out peppermints, chocolates and suckers by the handful. Some spectators filled buckets and sacks to keep the dozens of pieces picked up from alongside the street’s curbs. Others piled their stash on blankets they had brought to sit on.