New superintendent’s goal is to create successful adults

Mike Howard, the new superintendent of the Jacksonville School System, said failure is the reason he has learned to move forward toward success. He characterizes his scholastic years as those of a struggling student. 

But, he told the audience at a recent Jacksonville Exchange Club meeting, “I learned to pick myself up after I failed.”

Howard Mugshot

Jacksonville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Howard.