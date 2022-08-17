New child development center for JSU opens Thursday

JACKSONVILLE -- The whine of a vacuum cleaner added to the bustle of workers and cleaners this week hurrying throughout the new $1.4 million Child Development Center.
They were rushing to complete cleanup following renovation for Jacksonville State University’s new facility for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. It’s scheduled to open Thursday.
Six pods and other buildings at the old Kitty Stone Elementary School, owned by JSU, eventually will house the entire College of Education and Professional Studies.
The child development center’s employees offer care, for the first time, to infants and toddlers up to age 3, who are to be in Pod 3. In Pod 2 will be 3-year-olds, as well as 4-year-olds who are in the state-sponsored, grant-funded program called Alabama’s First Pre-K Classrooms.
The center offers working parents a year-round, all-day program. The pre-K students’ day ends at 2:30 p.m., but the students may stay in after-school daycare for $50 more per week.
“We’re going to have such a great facility,” said Christi Trucks, the interim department head of family and consumer sciences, which includes the child development program. She stood amid the chaos of the last-minute preparations and smiled. “This was the initiative of the president,” she said. “We gathered what we needed for his vision and ran with it.”
All six pods, plus a two-story, L-shaped building, will eventually be used by the College of Education and Professional Studies and all will be in the same complex.
The Pod 1 building will house an office suite, the family and consumer science department’s offices, teaching kitchens, a sewing and dietetics lab and a collaborative work area for students. Work will begin there soon and it’s scheduled to be complete by the spring semester of 2023.
Dean Kimberly Gaiters-White, who is over the College of Education and Professional Studies, is excited for its future and the students in that curriculum.
“A great education begins with a solid foundation,” she said. “The College of Education and Professional Studies will offer a world-class foundation for the young children and families in our local community.”
The students, including the infants, will have a structured curriculum, with activities that include teaching the younger students to sing songs and play games. Older students will engage in activities to prepare them for kindergarten. After the little ones’ lunch and naptime, the college students will be a part of their afternoons.
“The education students will do different things with the children,” Gaiters-White said. “Students from other departments will have on-the-job training.”
Other examples she gave are that the nursing students will teach children good health habits. Music and physical education students will interact with them in the context of their specialty, while business and finance students will teach kids the basics of money.
“We are looking to engage almost every program in some way with our childcare center,” Gaiter-White added, “and even more exciting things are in the future. Our ultimate goal is to assist them in returning to JSU as a student.”
There are a few available slots in the daycare programs, but the pre-K classes for four-year-olds are full. Contact Trucks at 256-782-5053.