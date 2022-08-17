 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

New child development center for JSU opens Thursday

In my crib

Christi Trucks, left, the interim department head of family and consumer sciences, which includes the child development program, is shown alongside others assisting in a crib setup. 

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE -- The whine of a vacuum cleaner added to the bustle of workers and cleaners this week hurrying throughout the new $1.4 million Child Development Center. 

They were rushing to complete cleanup following renovation for Jacksonville State University’s new facility for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. It’s scheduled to open Thursday. 