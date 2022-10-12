 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Native American students explore their heritage in Calhoun County

Holstein

A group of students from JSU and visiting from Oklahoma listen to retired professor of anthropology Dr. Harry Holstein speak of matters archeological on Tuesday.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

On Tuesday afternoon, a group of students from the College of the Muscogee Nation, in Okmulgee, Okla., may have reconnected with some of their ancestors. Atop the mountains at McClellan, they visited rock structures that took shapes suggesting a snake, a memorial circle and an amphitheater. Also, they sang a song in the Creek language and  chanted a “ceremonial call.”

One student, Jessica Leak, said her favorite place on top of one of the mountains was a deep pond that likely had significance for the Native Americans who once went there.