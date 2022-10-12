Native American students explore their heritage in Calhoun County

On Tuesday afternoon, a group of students from the College of the Muscogee Nation, in Okmulgee, Okla., may have reconnected with some of their ancestors. Atop the mountains at McClellan, they visited rock structures that took shapes suggesting a snake, a memorial circle and an amphitheater. Also, they sang a song in the Creek language and chanted a “ceremonial call.”
One student, Jessica Leak, said her favorite place on top of one of the mountains was a deep pond that likely had significance for the Native Americans who once went there.
“I liked that area because I like the aspect of it being part of the underworld and it being a portal for spirits,” she said.
After the Muscogee students’ visit to the mountains, they ate boxed lunches with Jacksonville State University students. Next, Dr. Harry Holstein, retired professor of anthropology at JSU, conducted a tour for everyone of the site of a former Native American village, located on a half-acre or so of flat land between Choccolocco Road and Choccolocco Creek. Holstein spoke of how he and former students of his from the past 20-plus years had excavated features of the village.
“We began digging after we learned of archeological artifacts here,” he said. “You do realize, though, how many years it has taken for this discovery?”
The site did not look like a village but a flat, recently mowed plot of land between surrounding stands of pine trees and hardwoods. Here and there were sunken areas where digs had taken place. Holstein explained that the sunken areas are comparable to garbage pits. He and his former students had examined each of them and found such things as broken ax heads, shards of pottery and seeds. He also told the students how he and his students have discovered ditches and the stains of fence posts that once marked the perimeter of the village.
Kathryn Catlin, the new assistant professor of anthropology, will likely continue Holstein’s work. Others at JSU have a keen interest in the village and were present on the tour, such as Tim Lindblom, the Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics; and Christie Skelton, the JSU Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs; and Pete Conroy, the director of JSU’s Environmental Policy and Information Center.
Also present was the president of the Muscogee college, Monte Randall, whose ancestors are from the Abeika tribe of Talladega. The Abeika Native Americans also lived in Calhoun County.
Another student from the college in Oklahoma was Jaycee Satoe, who is studying gaming.
“Being on the mountain was beautiful,” he said, “and interesting.”