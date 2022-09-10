 Skip to main content
LILLY LEDBETTER

Nationally known women’s rights activist speaks at JSU

Ledbetter

Lilly Ledbetter at Jacksonville State University Thursday.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE In a speech Thursday at Jacksonville State University’s Leone Cole Auditorium, women’s rights activist Lilly Ledbetter told the story of her fight for fair pay to an audience of nearly 300 — around 80 in person and another 200 online, through an arrangement with the national Public Relations Society of America Board of Ethics and Professional Standards.

During the speech, Ledbetter said she fought for the understanding that equal pay is not only a women’s issue, but a family issue. When women are “shortchanged,” she said, families are shortchanged. Single mothers sometimes work two or three jobs to make ends meet, and when mothers make less than their male counterparts, that leaves less income available for essentials, such as food for children. 