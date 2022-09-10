Nationally known women’s rights activist speaks at JSU

JACKSONVILLE — In a speech Thursday at Jacksonville State University’s Leone Cole Auditorium, women’s rights activist Lilly Ledbetter told the story of her fight for fair pay to an audience of nearly 300 — around 80 in person and another 200 online, through an arrangement with the national Public Relations Society of America Board of Ethics and Professional Standards.
During the speech, Ledbetter said she fought for the understanding that equal pay is not only a women’s issue, but a family issue. When women are “shortchanged,” she said, families are shortchanged. Single mothers sometimes work two or three jobs to make ends meet, and when mothers make less than their male counterparts, that leaves less income available for essentials, such as food for children.
Women are locked into keeping underpaid jobs because of financial issues, afraid to speak out, Ledbetter said. And it’s not just paychecks that are shortchanged, but in turn women’s retirement and 401k plans.
Ledbetter said had she made the amount of money she should have working for Goodyear for 19 years, it would have greatly affected the way she could care for herself and her family even today. Her house, her car, every aspect of her life as an 84-year-old woman could have been different.
She spoke about her book, “Grace and Grit: My Fight for Equal Pay and Fairness at Goodyear and Beyond,” and a movie that was made based on her life that will be released in 2023.
Several students and staff members hung around after Ledbetter left the stage and began the book signing and a meet-and-greet session.
“I’m currently a Ph.D. student at Troy, so ‘women’ is my area of research. So I was interested,” JSU Assistant Director in the Office of Sponsored Programs Lynn Garner said.
Also attending were several students with the Public Relations Students Society of America (PRSSA). One such student was PRSSA President Ellejae Reynolds, who represented the group Thursday and asked questions during a Q&A session.
“I haven’t had that much experience in the workforce, but coming from my mom who works 12-hour shifts I understand how important it is to get fair pay in all aspects,” Reynolds said. “I wholeheartedly believe that the Fair Pay Act has garnered a way for women to get the fair pay that they need.”
However Reynolds said she was only partially sure that she could confidently navigate negotiating her wages at a job. As a young woman, the challenges she will face might be great, but as a young black woman, even more so, Reynolds said.
“I understand how important it is to advocate for myself and other minorities, so I’m always going to place myself in a position of making sure that everyone gets that fair opportunity and that I am treated equally as some of my peers,” Reynolds said.
The public relations group that arranged the online presentation of the speech has the task of advocating for ethics in the field of public relations. With September being the organization’s ethics month, the board thought “what better way” to advocate for equality in the workforce than to have Ledbetter speak on a national scale, according to Stacy Smith, a member of the national board who's accredited in public relations.
Ledbetter is an author, public speaker and advocate for wage equality who was the inspiration for the Lilly Ledbetter Fair and Equal Pay Act passed by congress in 2009 after she sued her employer, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Gadsden, for employment discrimination. After a lengthy court battle, Ledbetter lost the suit, with the Supreme Court ruling that Ledbetter had passed the date for the statute of limitations.