National chain 7 Brew opens coffee shop in Jacksonville

Katelyn Border

Marketing intern with 7 Brew parent company Southern Brew Coffee, Katelyn Border, displays a custom-made Americano coffee made with heavy whipping cream and sugar-free syrups. 

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — Those who have driven through Jacksonville of late may have noticed a party-type atmosphere outside of a newly built coffee shop called 7 Brew. 

The national chain based in Arkansas held its official ribbon-cutting grand opening Tuesday morning, and donated $10,000 to the city of Jacksonville to aid in landscaping the bicycling trails around Jacksonville High School. 

