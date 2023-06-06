National chain 7 Brew opens coffee shop in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Those who have driven through Jacksonville of late may have noticed a party-type atmosphere outside of a newly built coffee shop called 7 Brew.
The national chain based in Arkansas held its official ribbon-cutting grand opening Tuesday morning, and donated $10,000 to the city of Jacksonville to aid in landscaping the bicycling trails around Jacksonville High School.
As the soft opening brought in new customers May 29, teens and young adults have been outside the store waving banners and signs with the energy of a caffeinated squirrel. That’s because — as 7 Brew’s interim manager Karli Ziem puts it — 7 Brew is attempting to revolutionize the way people think of coffee shops.
“We’re a growing coffee concept that just is really revolutionizing the drive through experience that customers receive,” Ziem said.
Coffee, smoothies, shakes, lemonades, teas are all on the 7 Brew menu, as is the company’s own brand of 7 Brew Energy drinks. But the customer isn’t restricted to that list — 7 Brew can also customize a drink selection. Perhaps the customer has dietary restrictions such as nut allergies or “keto.” The highly knowledgeable 7 Brew staff knows how to prepare a safe and tasty drink for that person.
“We just kind of set a different expectation as far as what customers experience when they come through. That’s simply just by spreading kindness, joy and just having genuine interactions and making connections with them,” Ziem said.
7 Brew’s company slogan is “Cultivating Kindness,” and the company showed that kindness with the donation to the city. Kim Boyd, director of membership and investor relations for the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitor Center, said that when the company reached out to the chamber about having a ribbon cutting ceremony, it nonchalantly mentioned that it would be giving the donation.
“7 Brew reached out and said, ‘Hey we’d love to do a ribbon cutting, and by the way, we’re going to present a $10,000 check to the city of Jacksonville to help them with landscaping on one of their walking and bike trails,’” Boyd said.
The funds were donated to the Pedestrians and Bicycle Facilities Project of Jacksonville to help pay for landscaping in the area around Jacksonville High School, according to Ziem.
“We just like to get involved with our communities around us, and because students are just a big part of our brand — whether it’s us employing students or whatever it may be — we wanted to donate back to the community,” Ziem said.
Katelyn Border, marketing intern with 7 Brew’s parent company Southern Brew, was present at the event Tuesday morning and said that the group would open new exciting career opportunities, particularly for high school and college students.
“I believe there is a potential for students. I know that myself being a fresh college student — just finished my freshman year — this is exactly the kind of place that especially in high school I would have looked to be working. Because it’s a really fun environment,” Border said.
The double drive-through style delivery and in-person format creates a distinctive experience for each customer and an innovative opportunity for the employees.
“I would say that something that’s super unique about the job is that what we’re looking to do is offer an experience. That’s kind of why the slogan is ‘Cultivating Kindness,’” Border said. “They’re really looking for people who are just excited and want to work here and bring kindness to the community and offer a unique experience with their personalities and being involved here.”
