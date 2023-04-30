 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Nancy Grace at JSU commencement: 'Go you mighty Gamecocks!'

Grace note

Television journalist Nancy Grace acts as keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony at JSU Saturday morning, where she is also awarded with an honorary doctorate from the university.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE Jacksonville State University celebrated its graduates Saturday morning with a commencement ceremony featuring television personality and true crime expert Nancy Grace as its keynote speaker. 

Dressed in traditional black robes and Gamecock red stoles, around 850 students walked away from the stadium as graduates of Jacksonville State University. Thousands poured into the JSU Stadium early Saturday morning to show support for the graduates. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.