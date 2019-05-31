Two Calhoun County roads may soon see repair work, according to a bid list released Friday by the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Mountain Street in Jacksonville and Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway are set for resurfacing and repairs after contractors’ bids on the work were read on Friday.
According to ALDOT plans, Mountain Street will receive drainage structure improvements, resurfacing and restriping on a stretch about a half of a mile long between its junctions with Pelham Road and Eighth Avenue.
Birmingham-based Midsouth Paving submitted a low bid of $538,782.50, while Gadsden’s McCartney Construction bid $560,177.80.
Official awarding of contracts will not take place until next week, according to an ALDOT official. Once contracts are awarded, work can begin on the project. The listed contract time on the Mountain Street repair is 40 working days.
Work on Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway will consist of resurfacing and restriping the road along a 2.5-mile stretch between McClellan Road in Alexandria and Cedar Springs Road.
Bids for the contract, which is slated to take 30 work days, were submitted in the amount of $451,018.80 by McCartney Construction and $466,478.28 by Midsouth.
The agreement for the project with ALDOT was originally approved at a Calhoun County Commission meeting on May 23.