Merrill Hall scene of Juneteenth revelry

JACKSONVILLE — The second floor of Jacksonville State University’s Merrill Hall was filled with laughter, music, vendors and dancing Thursday evening as the area’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration commenced.
Kids ran freely around the room laughing and playing as the Anniston line dancers rhythmically clacked in time with the music. Red soda water and red velvet cupcakes sat on a refreshments table nearby.
“We just need a win in the community right now between COVID and the economy, just something fun to do,” said Ashlee Jones of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. “So this is a great chance to do that and have a bunch of different diverse voices in the same group.”
Jones said she and other Chamber representatives were excited to be a part of the event and to see everything come together the way it did.
To bring more hands into the project and help boost public knowledge of the event, JSU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion reached out to Jacksonville city and the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, Charlcie Pettway Vann with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion said.
“Juneteenth is the celebration of the people, the enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, when they got the word two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation signed,” Vann said.
During the time of the first Juneteenth celebration, Vann said groups of African Americans gathered and had red velvet cake and red soda water, because enslaved people weren’t allowed to have red colored things as it was seen as festive.
“Even in their eating, they got the lower part of the pig; the pig feet, the intestines — they called it the chitlins,” Vann said. “The byproducts were what the enslaved people got. But they were able to take those byproducts and make them delicious. Because now people love pig feet and pig nose and all that.”
Vann said on the day the last slaves were freed, they were able to eat fried chicken and “eat big.”
Jacksonville City Councilwoman Sherry Laster was also present at the event Thursday.
“I just think it’s a great opportunity to get together with JSU and the community and have a special event like this,” Laster said. “We’re glad to be a part of this Juneteenth celebration.”
Laster said she was looking forward to having more Juneteenth celebrations in years to come.
“I’m sure it will get bigger and better every year,” Laster said. “I think it's a wonderful collaboration. I’m just glad to be a part of it.”
Another name for Juneteenth in Black culture is “Freedom Day,” Vann said, because while America declared its independence from Great Britain on July 4th, hundreds of thousands of people were enslaved in the U.S.
Vann said she would like to see more cultural events such as the Juneteenth event to bring people together to educate and learn from one another.
“We need to know each other’s culture,” Vann said. “There are some things that I need to learn more about. And if there’s a celebratory thing about that, we need to do it. The more we learn about ourselves, I think the closer we get.”