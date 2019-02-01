JACKSONVILLE — Merrill Hall still stands in shambles on the campus of Jacksonville State University, after its demolition was scheduled and postponed twice within seven months.
The building housed the university’s business and industry school, which has been temporarily relocated to the former Kitty Stone Elementary campus. The university vacated Merrill Hall after a tornado left the building bereft of much of its roof and windows in March.
Demolition was scheduled to begin on Friday, the university’s director of capital planning and facilities, David Thompson, said in January. He said crews were going to begin demolition “unless someone told them not to.” On Friday university spokeswoman Buffy Lockette said she didn’t think that date was ever set in stone.
The university originally scheduled demolition to begin in July, but a dispute between JSU and its insurance adjusters has caused the project to be delayed, according to Thompson.
“The insurance adjuster has given us an offer for Merrill Hall that is significantly lower than what the university claims is owed,” Jim Brigham, JSU’s vice president for finance and administration, said at a quarterly meeting of the board of trustees Monday.
The university believes it is owed $22 million from its state-managed insurance to replace the building, according to Brigham, while the adjusters have offered $15 million. He said FEMA expected JSU to get $19 million from the state for the building.
“I’ve been in discussions with FEMA about what the next step is,” he said. “If we can prove that we’ve done everything we can do to convince the state adjuster and they don’t budge, we can go back in and reapply (with FEMA) for the difference.” In this instance, he explained, that figure would be 75 of the difference, or approximately $3 million.
The university is insured through the Risk Management Division of the Alabama Department of Finance.
“Generally these work like any other insurance claim would work,” Daryl Masters, an attorney for the risk management division, said Friday. “If a building is damaged, we pay the cost to repair it back to the way it was before. If it needs to be rebuilt, we give the amount the building was insured for.”
The risk management division insures “pretty much” any public building in Alabama that is state-related, according to Masters. These entities, which include all state-owned buildings, all colleges, universities, junior colleges and the vast majority of public school systems, pay an annual premium for coverage, he said.
The adjuster dealing with the Merrill Hall claim — risk manager Max Graham, according to Thompson — was out of the office and unable to comment on Friday. However, Masters said that in a general sense, a dispute may arise if owners claim a total loss on a building, but adjusters believe it can be repaired. Masters, who said he wasn’t familiar with JSU’s case, said he couldn’t comment on whether the adjusters believed Merrill could be repaired, but university officials have claimed the building as a total loss.
Lockette said the university hopes to begin demolition in the next “three or four months.”