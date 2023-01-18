 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mayor Smith shares positive words on city progress

Johnny Smith

Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith speaks at the Jacksonville Exchange Club on Jan. 12. He has favorable reports to share about the state of the city.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith shared several positive developments in city affairs during a recent Exchange Club speech, including the city’s intention to install several public cameras to deter criminal activity and a plan for more efficient use of the city’s vehicular resources.

Smith said he and the City Council decided cameras would be a good purchase after learning of another city’s good fortune in finding a criminal who committed a robbery. A camera caught a photo of the man’s license tag, identified him, and was waiting at his house by the time he arrived back at home with the loot.

Jacksonville mayor confirms Whataburger news

Jacksonville mayor confirms Whataburger news

For some time now rumors had swirled in Jacksonville that a store for the 72-year-old Texas-based chain was coming to the city. Mayor Johnny Smith put those rumors to rest at Thursday.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 