Mayor Smith shares positive words on city progress

Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith shared several positive developments in city affairs during a recent Exchange Club speech, including the city’s intention to install several public cameras to deter criminal activity and a plan for more efficient use of the city’s vehicular resources.
Smith said he and the City Council decided cameras would be a good purchase after learning of another city’s good fortune in finding a criminal who committed a robbery. A camera caught a photo of the man’s license tag, identified him, and was waiting at his house by the time he arrived back at home with the loot.
“We decided we needed to have more cameras, too,” Smith told club members.
For some time now rumors had swirled in Jacksonville that a store for the 72-year-old Texas-based chain was coming to the city. Mayor Johnny Smith put those rumors to rest at Thursday.
He assured the members that people won’t be stopped unless they are doing something wrong, and that the new cameras will not detect speeders.
On Tuesday, Roberta “Bert” Grant, Jacksonville’s city administrator, said the installation of 11 new cameras began in December and cost $239,000. They’ve been placed at all three city parks, the community center, on the Jacksonville Square and at other key locations.
“The cameras are for the safety of our citizens and to cut down on crime,” she said. “We hope they will serve as a deterrent.”
The city’s decision to rotate the purchase of Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs every two years for city employees who qualify for a car should simplify the process of using the vehicles. The policy applies to police officers, too.
“Now, they can respond to calls without taking the time to switch out all their equipment from vehicle to vehicle,” Smith said.
Each Tahoe costs $44,000, and Smith learned, firsthand, how purchasing the SUVs at that price and trading them in at the end of two years can be profitable. When the city sold the last Tahoe the mayor used for city business, the buyer paid $114,000.
Smith presented a digital version of the city’s budget and talked to the members about how well the city is doing. A few of the highlights include the following:
— The city’s budget has increased: $14.9 million in 2021, $16.3 million in 2022 and $17.9 million in 2023.
— Revenues are $18.5 million in 2021, $19 million in 2022 and $17.9 million in 2023.
— Expenses are $16.7 million in 2021, $18.1 million in 2022 and $17.9 million in 2023.
— This year’s sales taxes are the largest source of income for the city, $10M as opposed to $1.8M from business licenses and $980K from property tax.
— Last year, there were 30 new residences built in the city, topping 10 built in 2020 and 23 in 2021.
— Thirteen new businesses began in 2022.
— A few of the new businesses in 2023 are to include Whataburger, Dunkin’ Donuts, four new apartment developments, a T-Mobile office, Northeast Orthopedics, 7 Brew Coffee and others.
Smith said salaries for city employees cost the city 60 percent of its budget, and mentioned the sacrifices that emergency-oriented workers make to keep services running.
“Some people do not see the employees when they are down in a hole repairing water lines at two or three in the morning,” Smith said. “Recently, one city employee’s pants were frozen to his leg.”
To view the entire budget, visit the city’s website, Jacksonville-al.org. Click on the tab “Inside the City”, then double click on the blue box “Finance”, “Financial Statements” and, finally, “Budgets.”
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.