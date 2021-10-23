Marching Southerners treat fans, students

JACKSONVILLE — A change in the weather brought real-life lightning flashes late Thursday night, but figurative bolts took center stage earlier in the evening at the end of an exhibition performance of Jacksonville State University’s Marching Southerners band.
That’s when a mythical Zeus character emerged, with colorful lightning bolts surrounding his stage at Burgess-Snow field, just as when he reigned over the Parthenon in ancient Greece.
The symbolism was appropriate, for the 500 or so band members were performing their “Fate of the Gods” show, featuring characters from Greek and Roman mythology. Hundreds of fans of the Southerners filled the home side of the stadium.
The reason for the performance is that the Southerners had already prepared to put an an exhibition show at a high school band competition Saturday, but the competition was canceled. Therefore, band director Ken Bodiford decided to delight local band fans with a performance just for them. Bodiford thanked them for coming and invited them to come onto the field after the traditional singing of “I’ll Fly Away.”
The Marching Southerners seemed as delighted as the fans to have a chance to perform and show off their talents.