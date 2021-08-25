Man wanted in Jacksonville check-cashing scheme identified

A tip from the Central Alabama Crimestoppers program resulted in identification of the man who had attempted to scam customers on 1500 Pelham Road S. in Jacksonville.
On May 14, June 15 and June 17, victims were given a Money Gram for $400 and asked to deposit it and give the person $400 in cash. The attempts were not always successful, but in one case, the victim learned the Money Gram was fraudulent.
Jacksonville Police chief Marcus Wood said the man is Faizon Omere Davis of the Pleasant Grove area near Birmingham.
Davis is facing one felony charge and two misdemeanors, which if convicted could result in jail time.
Wood emphasized the need for citizens to assist law enforcers by responding to CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP, or download the P3-tips app.