Man charged with rape in Jacksonville

A Jacksonville man turned himself in to police Friday after being accused of raping a woman earlier this week.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged the 21-year-old man with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
According to his arrest warrants, the man raped and sodomized the woman between Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.
Major crimes unit investigator Jay Harrington said the incident began late at night on Jan. 4 and continued into the next morning at a home on Richs Lane in Jacksonville. Harrington said the woman later went to a nearby hospital.
Harrington said he believed the man and the victim knew each other before the incident.
Harrington said he and the man arranged to meet around 11 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Calhoun County Courthouse, where the man was arrested.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 6 for a preliminary hearing.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
First-degree rape and first-degree sodomy are both Class A felonies. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe a maximum fine of $60,000, according to state law.