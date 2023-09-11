Maj. Dwayne Williams remembered as a ‘true hero’ during Jacksonville’s Sept. 11 ceremony

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Roy Williams, one of the brothers of the late Maj. Dwayne Williams, who died while working in the Pentagon in Washington D.C. when American Airline Flight 77 crashed into the building during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, looks at his brother’s monument.
More than 65 current and former local, state and federal governmental employees, along with family and friends of the late Maj. Dwayne Williams and a class of media students attended the 22nd annual Healing & Remembrance Ceremony at the Jacksonville City Cemetery on Monday.
JACKSONVILLE — “American life changed on 9-11, and our lives changed too,” said Sgt. Maj. Caroline D. Johnson at the 22nd annual Healing & Remembrance Ceremony held at Jacksonville City Cemetery on Monday.
Johnson worked in the same military company of the U.S. Army as the late Maj. Dwayne Williams.
Williams was one of 125 killed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the Pentagon. The same day, two planes flew into two World Trade Center towers in New York City, and another crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the attacks.
Johnson had asked several fellow co-workers from the Pentagon and other friends to describe Williams, who she said was her friend. She borrowed their words which said Williams was a “true hero,” “kind spirit” and “like a big brother,” and then she also listed a dozen or so adjectives that others had shared with her, such as “funny,” “kind” and “professional.”
“After he died, the nation created a Resilience Force to strengthen soldiers, but Dwayne always had done that for soldiers,” Johnson said
About 65 friends, family and community members gathered on the sunny morning. Also present were dignitaries from the city of Jacksonville and Jacksonville State University, along with retired U.S. Representative Glen Browder, who has also once served as the Alabama Secretary of State. Jacksonville High School teacher Theresa Shadrix brought her media class of about 20 students to the event, and several representatives from television and news agencies were there.
Mike Abrams — a veteran, former public relations director from the Anniston Army Depot, and a public affairs officer for the Anniston Chemical Activity project — emceed the event. He thanked Jacksonville Community Center’s director, Janis Burns, who had organized and set up seats and equipment. The ceremony took place in front of Williams’ large monument that sits near the entrance of the cemetery. A color guard presented the colors before and after the event.
Roy Williams said how much he had looked up to his older brother, often living vicariously through him when the older Williams was a student athlete, a soldier and a family man.
“He gave me parenting and marriage advice,” Roy Williams said. “The last thing we talked about is that my wife and I were having a son and making plans to come and see him.
“On this day, I hope we can put aside our political and racial differences and be unified as a nation like we were after 9/11,” he added.
On a table set up on the cemetery grounds were a photo album of the Williams family, programs for the event and a flier for the Major Dwayne Williams Memorial ROTC Scholarship created by William’s mother, Pearl, who was unable to attend the ceremony. Those wishing to honor Williams or to recognize Sept. 11 should contribute to the scholarship by visiting jsu.edu/givesjsu or call 256-782-5781.