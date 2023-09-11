 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Maj. Dwayne Williams remembered as a ‘true hero’ during Jacksonville’s Sept. 11 ceremony

Roy Williams Maj. Dwayne Williams monument

Roy Williams, one of the brothers of the late Maj. Dwayne Williams, who died while working in the Pentagon in Washington D.C. when American Airline Flight 77 crashed into the building during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, looks at his brother’s monument.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — “American life changed on 9-11, and our lives changed too,” said Sgt. Maj. Caroline D. Johnson at the 22nd annual Healing & Remembrance Ceremony held at Jacksonville City Cemetery on Monday.

Johnson worked in the same military company of the U.S. Army as the late Maj. Dwayne Williams.

Maj. Dwayne Williams attendees

More than 65 current and former local, state and federal governmental employees, along with family and friends of the late Maj. Dwayne Williams and a class of media students attended the 22nd annual Healing & Remembrance Ceremony at the Jacksonville City Cemetery on Monday.
Roy Williams speaking

Former Jacksonville High School graduate Roy Williams spoke at his brother’s memorial service, which also seeks to honor all the victims of the terrorist attack that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 