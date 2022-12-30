 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Local ‘Santa’ gains popularity

Santa Gary Humphreys

Baby Harmon Owens falls asleep on Santa’s lap (Gary Humphreys) at The Redbird coffee house in Jacksonville. 

 

 Courtesy photo

After making the list and checking it twice, Santa takes his suit to the dry cleaners.

Or at least that’s what Gary Humphreys — a local Santa Claus — did.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.