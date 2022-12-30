Local ‘Santa’ gains popularity

After making the list and checking it twice, Santa takes his suit to the dry cleaners.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 11:32 am
After making the list and checking it twice, Santa takes his suit to the dry cleaners.
Or at least that’s what Gary Humphreys — a local Santa Claus — did.
The 50-year-old Santa lookalike first adorned the Santa hat and coat as a teenager in 1988 for the National Honor Society but hung up the gig until last year.
Now in an early retirement, Humphreys, who lives in Jacksonville, allowed himself to grow facial hair that he says grew in almost completely white.
His wife, who he says is big into Christmas herself, told him he really looks like the big man. Humphreys said becoming the character was a way for him to give back to his community.
“For me it’s more about giving back,” Humphreys said. “Some people just need the spirit of Santa.”
Last year around Christmas time, Humphreys said he acted as Santa for seven gigs, and half of those were “pro-bono.”
In 2022, his popularity flourished and those seven gigs turned into 12 during the week, and four to eight gigs every weekend since Thanksgiving.
Asked if it was a lucrative endeavor, Humphreys said, “I would say it’s been a very rewarding endeavor. And I say it that way because I could charge more than I do. But sometimes you do it just because you know it's the right thing.”
Now, with his suit dropped off at the cleaners for a refresh, Humphreys will take time to wind down for a recharge of himself.
“Watching a child that’s 2 or 3 just come running at you with their arms spread wide and a grin going from ear to ear with unconditional joy and love, it can’t be manufactured,” Humphreys said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.
Star Staff Writer
