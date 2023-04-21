 Skip to main content
Local podcasters host live show at Jax State

Strange South live podcast

Marleah Blades, Patrice Anderson and Courtney Peppers host their podcast 'The Strange South' live at the Stone Center Theater for Jacksonville State University’s Kaleidoscope Festival.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — A trio of local women who produce a podcast hosted a live show in Stone Center Theater as part of Jacksonville State University’s month-long Kaleidoscope festival of arts.

Their podcast, called The Strange South, typically finds Marleah Blades, Patrice Anderson and Courtney Peppers swapping stories of weird happenings in their native region, all the while enjoying libations that sometimes add to the entertainment value. The women’s witty conversational style makes for a more intimate dynamic with the listener, as they giggle and curse their way through stories of peculiar happenings.

