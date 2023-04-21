Local podcasters host live show at Jax State

JACKSONVILLE — A trio of local women who produce a podcast hosted a live show in Stone Center Theater as part of Jacksonville State University’s month-long Kaleidoscope festival of arts.
Their podcast, called The Strange South, typically finds Marleah Blades, Patrice Anderson and Courtney Peppers swapping stories of weird happenings in their native region, all the while enjoying libations that sometimes add to the entertainment value. The women’s witty conversational style makes for a more intimate dynamic with the listener, as they giggle and curse their way through stories of peculiar happenings.
The podcast episode they hosted and recorded live Tuesday night at Stone Center came about through JSU’s effort to generate interest in the university’s growing podcast courses.
“There’s a lot of different programs that have podcasting capabilities in the arts and sciences. So we were trying to bring more live podcasts to campus, and so we thought we’d invite them as part of Kaleidoscope,” said Seth Johnson, Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at JSU.
By bringing in The Strange South podcast, Johnson said, he had hopes that it would get more students involved while allowing them the opportunity to watch experienced podcasters work.
The show Tuesday was much like any of The Strange South’s episodes, ever since they started in December 2018 — with Blades and Anderson each presenting a strange story of Southern origin and Peppers bringing some tasty drink she’d prepared.
Tuesday’s stories centered on jazz pianist Jelly Roll Morton and his connection to the Haitian world of voodoo, and about the 2016 creepy clown epidemic.
Anderson said the informal style of another podcast — called My Favorite Murder — was what prompted her and the others to start The Strange South.
“My husband, who is a jazz musician on the side, I started producing their podcasts for him and his drummer friends,” Anderson said. “So I was like, ‘hey, we can do this, we can do what Georgia and Karen are doing on My Favorite Murder.”
Anderson said Blades, who is a writer, was perfect to bring into the project.
“I think podcasts are shockingly easy to start,” Blades said.
The two did the podcast for about six months before bringing in Peppers. The women said Peppers was just a spectator at first as they brought friends over to watch the recordings, listen and give feedback. More than four years later, the trio have nearly 150 episodes of stories on the strange and bizarre that have been downloaded thousands of times.
Asked if she simply had an innate interest in the strange and unusual, Anderson said, “absolutely, and the Southern.”
Peppers said that the COVID-19 pandemic was a large driver of the podcast as their weekly Zoom meetings got them through the isolation during the quarantine.
“One thing about our storytelling is that we keep our subject matter private from each other. We genuinely enjoy being surprised and entertained along with our listeners when we record,” Anderson said.
Asked if they’ve ever gotten too drunk to finish the podcast, Blades said, “not to finish, but that’s not to say we should have finished.”
She explained that the group offers an after-show episode to their paid listeners on the site Patreon, and it’s the extra episodes that get the “benefit of all the liquor,” Blades joked.
“Usually we can make it through the full episode and then we get to the end. There are some really stupid after-talks,” she said.
The show Tuesday brought around 30 people into the theater and afterward, the hosts hung around the lobby to meet with audience members. Interim Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities, Tim Lindblom, attended the event with Johnson and said he enjoyed it.
“I had a really good time tonight. It was super fun. I’ve known all three of them for a long time but it was really fun to see their camaraderie and their friendship and how they play off each other,” Lindblom said.
Lindblom said he listens to podcasts, although his favorite topic is outdoor recreation.
Johnson said he and his wife typically go for the true crime — “She loves true crime,” he said.
