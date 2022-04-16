Local Habitat affiliate hears hammers pounding again

After two years of delay in its home construction projects, the Calhoun Cleburne Habitat for Humanity affiliate has gotten back on track with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new home.
The affiliate’s program had slowed for a while because, first, the COVID pandemic halted fundraisers, stopped construction work and prevented the staff and volunteers from meeting at their Anniston office. Second, the price of building materials increased the cost of the projects by 25 percent.
Recipients of a new home are Lachanda Long, an employee at Anniston Army Depot, and her daughter Niyunna, 14. Meeting with Habitat’s director and others invited to the first groundbreaking ceremony of the year, the family stood on a grassy lot on Finley Street Southwest donated by the City of Jacksonville.
“We’re very excited and have been waiting for this moment since just before 2019 when the COVID came,” Lachanda said Wednesday as she stood on the lot. “We had some land picked out earlier but that didn’t work out.”
The two dug into the ground along with Habitat executive director Amanda Pinson, who conducted a ceremony that acknowledged the help that many had given to see that the project was started. The ceremony began with the Rev. Wally LaLonde of Grace Episcopal Church blessing the new home that will soon sit on the lot.
Habitat said the first build of this year was in honor of Ron Hindman and his late wife, Darline, longtime supporters of the organization — they even took part in Calhoun County’s first build, back in the early 1990s. Ron and his entire family, which included the couple’s three children and their families, were at groundbreaking Wednesday. Darline died in October.
“Ron has worked on more than 90 houses, and Darline has always supported him,” Pinson said.
Hindman, who once served as the executive director of the local affiliate of Habitat, has remained active in civic organizations throughout his life.
Jacksonville City Councilman Andy Green spoke on behalf of Mayor Johnny Smith and the other council members.
“We’re always grateful for what Habitat does and now more so because of the Hindmans,” Green said.
Pinson expressed appreciation to the Grace Church’s donations from its annual Lobsterfest. This year’s Mardi Gras Gala Fundraiser, sponsored by the local Habitat for Humanity, also contributed funds that made the build a reality. Also, a Square-Foot Challenge is underway to honor the Hindmans. Anyone wishing to donate the cost of a one square foot, which is $85, is encouraged to go online at www.habitatanniston.org or mail checks to PO Box 1135, Anniston, AL 36202. Print Square-Foot Challenge in the left corner of a check.