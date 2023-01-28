Local chapter celebrates sorority's 110 years

Each January, the Anniston chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. celebrates its Founders Day with one of its sister chapters.
The Anniston chapter this year hosted the event at Jacksonville State University on Saturday and instead opened its doors to all in the Alabama “cluster” of Delta Sigma Theta, as the event’s guest speaker was the president of the national organization, Beverly E. Smith.
Inaugurated January 13, 1913, the sorority of more than 3,000 sisters nationwide is celebrating 110 years as a nationwide nonprofit of college-educated women of color.
Jacksonville City Councilwoman Sandra Fox Sudduth, a member of the sorority, said Delta Sigma Theta strives to serve the community in many ways.
Held at the Leone Cole Auditorium, the event sold out of its 200 tickets within five hours of being open to members all across the state. The auditorium Saturday was filled with Black women ages 20 to 70, all clad with the same all black clothing and a single purple flower pinned to their tops.
Jacksonville State University President Don Killingsworth Jr. addressed the group, welcoming them to the university and congratulating them on their monumental milestone.
Killingsworth told the group that while attending graduate school at Jax State, he was integrated into Greek life and in so doing learned about what is called the Divine 9 — the nine African American Greek organizations at Jax State. Killingsworth said he knows of the importance the Divine 9 has to the overall cultural life of the institution, and that as president, he has a vision for the campus moving forward.
“Part of the vision going forward is to build 17 new specialty housing units near our fraternity area, Carpenter Village. And nine of those units will be reserved for the Divine 9 if they are interested,” Killingsworth said.
Many of those present Saturday seemed in good spirits as a choir ensemble sang gospel music and filled the hall with boisterous voices. A photo station was set up to capture memories in the moment.
Sudduth called it a celebration, not only of Black culture, but of their history and presence in the community.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.