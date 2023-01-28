 Skip to main content
Local chapter celebrates sorority's 110 years

sister act

The Anniston chapter of Delta Sigma Theta celebrates the founding of the sorority with an event at Leone Cole Auditorium Saturday. Jacksonville State University President Dr. Don Killingsworth Jr. is shown at right foreground. 

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Each January, the Anniston chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. celebrates its Founders Day with one of its sister chapters. 

The Anniston chapter this year hosted the event at Jacksonville State University on Saturday and instead opened its doors to all in the Alabama “cluster” of Delta Sigma Theta, as the event’s guest speaker was the president of the national organization, Beverly E. Smith.

