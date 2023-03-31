 Skip to main content
Let's do lunch: Jacksonville program encourages 1st responders to visit city schools

The superintendent of Jacksonville's public schools announced Thursday the creation of a meal program to promote first responder presence at the schools.

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville city schools will begin a meal program for first responders that allows men and women who serve the city in that capacity to eat for free in the schools’ cafeterias.

Jacksonville schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Howard announced the program at the regularly scheduled board of education meeting Thursday evening. A trial run will begin Monday.

