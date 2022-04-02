Leave it to the prose

JACKSONVILLE — Rare books, paper collectibles, shrunken heads — the little antique bookstore Recollected Books has enticed fans of the printed page through its doors for 27 years.
Patrons are greeted by piles and piles of books, antiques, and an orange tabby cat — its owner not far, in a little nook behind the desk and surrounded by book stacks nearly to the ceiling.
Shop owner Jon Henricks, 76, is proud of the longevity and rootedness of his enterprise.
“I like to claim that other than the bank, which has changed names, I am the oldest business on the square operating in the same locale with the same name — there are a lot of qualifications here,” Henricks said with a chuckle.
He said he “chickened out” at the beginning of the pandemic and closed the bookstore for a year out of precaution. He struggled with ideas of reopening the store after its year hiatus, but ultimately missed the connection with the community the bookstore afforded.
“I decided what I really wanted to do was get back into it, and one of the joys of all of this is talking to people about books, about ideas,” Henricks said. “It's the interpersonal interactions as much as anything.”
Jessica Dickeson, of White Plains, said recently she was visiting the Jacksonville square when she wandered into the bookstore, curious as to what it offered.
“When I first walked into the bookstore, the first thing I noticed was the old-school feel, which I loved,” Dickeson said. “The store was calming and cozy. It was peacefully quiet, like a bookstore should be.”
The Quality Shop — located two doors down from Recollected Books — has been in business since 1935 in various locations on the square. Rena Comisac, whose family owns The Quality Shop, had nothing but kind things to say about Henricks and the bookstore, calling it “a booklovers’ haven.”
“It’s a great business to have on the square. Jon’s been a fantastic neighbor,” Comisac said. “It’s the kind of shop where if you are looking to spend a day on the square, you’ve got to hit Recollected Books.”
Bookstores are disappearing and going out of business, Henricks explained, because many of them rent the buildings. The rising cost of inflation and landlords raising rent prices, Henricks said many bookstore owners can’t “afford the overhead.” Henricks said he rented the building he operates out of for years before he was “fortunate enough” to purchase it.
His wife, Karen Henricks, died three years ago, and she had shared Henricks love of books and collectibles. With the passing of his wife, he said the bookstore has become “increasingly important to me with regards to keeping me engaged with the world.”
“This is how I entertain myself and stay sane, I suppose,” Henricks said.
Henricks opened the bookstore in 1995 after a life dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge. Henricks was a college professor for nearly 40 years, he said — teaching sociology at the University of Missouri, Columbia College, Huntingdon College, and Gadsden State.
“Many years ago, my wife was offered a position up here — she taught art history,” Henricks said. “So she got a job up here and I was down in Huntington, and after a couple of years I just decided that I’d come up here.”
Henricks and his wife moved to the area around 1992. After a few years at Gadsden State, with more 3,000 books in his personal collection, Henricks decided to open the bookstore.
Upon opening the store, more and more books and collectibles were added.
“Over the years I kept adding books — I bought a lot of books, people donated books, I liked books,” Henricks said. “I was a bibliophile for a long time.”
Posters, ostrich eggs, preserved insect specimens and beehives decorated the shop sporadically amongst the layers of aging titles.
Asked if his wife had ever minded the volume of volumes, Henricks said she didn’t — that he was “lucky enough” they were equally matched in that regard.
“She was an art historian, so she liked books too,” Henricks said.
Despite the labyrinth of books on carts, shelves, and boxes lining every inch of the store, Henricks said he knows where every book is located — or rather where it should be, should it fall into the hands of a child who doesn’t return it to its proper location.
There was even a library of sorts lining the walls of the bathroom.
Perhaps the most rare of his collection, was a thin browning paperback “Study in Scarlet” by Arthur Conan Doyle — his Sherlock Holmes tale, with a price tag of $20,000.
Henricks said the rare paperback was donated to him with various other boxes full of other books, buried under books that weren’t worth much and were destined for the trash bin.
The little booklet turned out to be a first edition of the first paperback copy in America. In terms of value, a first edition hardback copy done in the same year sells for $40,000. However, in terms of scarcity, Henricks said this edition was even more rare.
He then pointed out a signed edition of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” that he said he found in a thrift store.
“Those are among some of the joys of book collecting,” Henricks said.