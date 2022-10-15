 Skip to main content
Law enforcement leadership to be taught at JSU ‘command college’

Angle Hall

Angle Hall, the administration building at Jacksonville State University

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University announced a new “command college” this week that allows Alabama police officers to further their careers. 

“The new Southeastern Leadership Command College in development at Jacksonville State University will train law enforcement professionals to lead departments and agencies,” a press release stated.