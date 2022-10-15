Law enforcement leadership to be taught at JSU ‘command college’

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University announced a new “command college” this week that allows Alabama police officers to further their careers.
“The new Southeastern Leadership Command College in development at Jacksonville State University will train law enforcement professionals to lead departments and agencies,” a press release stated.
The university is the home of the Northeast Alabama Police Academy within its Center for Best Practices in Law Enforcement, and will soon take that one step further, offering key professional development training for police career advancement towards senior leadership.
“Expanding on our extensive training opportunities, Command College will specifically address the needs of law enforcement personnel currently in leadership positions or who may be moving into leadership positions,” said Kaleb Littlejohn, director of the JSU Center for Best Practices in Law Enforcement.
The release stated the plans for the school had been a few years in the making, but was recently put on the fast track when the university met with the Law Enforcement Institute of Texas last fall. The institute, according to Littlejohn, is the “model program” in the country for these types of advancement training and the meeting encouraged JSU officials to “design a program to help officers gain the skills and resources needed to better lead a department or unit within a department.”
The school will offer training to senior leaders like chiefs and sheriffs, but also “groom” sergeant and lieutenants for leadership roles, the release said. It is expected to open to enrollment in January of 2024, and will include instruction on “general management and leadership principles, including public policy, laws and regulations, the social environment of police management and law enforcement administration.”
The courses are free for all sworn law enforcement in Alabama and will also be available to out-of-state law enforcement for a fee.
"We are very excited for this opportunity! This has been a goal of ours for some time now, and we are happy to offer a new service for Alabama law enforcement officers," Littlejohn said.
Those who seek more information can do so at the Center for Best Practices in Law Enforcement at CBPLE@jsu.edu.