Laster to fill final Jacksonville council seat

The city of Jacksonville chose its final city council member Tuesday during a runoff election.
Sherry Laster, who currently sits on the Jacksonville City Schools Board of Education, defeated Adam Allen, drawing about 58 percent of the vote. Laster will be sworn in on Nov. 3, she said.
“I am so excited and blessed and thankful and appreciative that Jacksonville residents came out to support me,” Laster said.
Laster said a seat on the City Council would allow her to continue to serve the community, but in a different capacity.
Laster, a Black woman, was elected shortly after Sandra Fox Sudduth, the current City Council’s only female member and Black member, announced her plans to retire after this term.
“I think it’s great we have the representation here in Jacksonville,” Laster said.
Sudduth, who was a poll worker during the election, said Tuesday afternoon she had voted for Laster, partially because she wanted to keep that representation.
“Think of the makeup of the city,” Sudduth said. “You want it to be balanced. A woman brings a different perspective.”
Laster’s election also comes after a committee made recommendations to the City Council regarding the Confederate monument in the city’s Public Square, which has been a local controversy since the death of George Floyd in May.
The committee recommended that the monument stay at the Square, in accordance with a state law that prohibits monuments from being removed, but that other monuments or signs be added to contextualize the park.
Laster said she planned to listen to the committee’s ideas and vote along with the rest of the council for what’s best for the city.
Laster credited her son and daughter, who were “instrumental” to her campaign. Laster’s daughter, Kalyn Laster, told The Star on Tuesday afternoon she had spent the day driving her friends to their polling places so they could vote.
Sherry Laster said the COVID-19 pandemic made campaigning more challenging, but she was able to do it safely.
“I left a lot of door hangers and fliers and spoke to people from yards and through the phone and Facebook,” she said.
She previously told The Star that if elected, she would promote more collaboration between the city, city schools and Jacksonville State University.