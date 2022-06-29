Last year’s JaxFest band returns for Independence Day celebration

Jacksonville’s Independence Day celebration, “JaxFest,” returns Friday with a band that is back by popular demand.
The band PARRIS returns for the second consecutive year after the city Parks and Recreation director Janis Burns booked it immediately after its performance last year, according to lead singer Megan Parris.
“Janis was like, ‘We gotta have you for next year, so go ahead and book it,’” Parris said. “She’s amazing.”
JaxFest will open at 5 p.m. at the Jacksonville High School football field, with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. in the same location. The event is free to all, will feature arts and craft vendors, music, food, and will be similar to Jacksonville’s “fair on the square” event, according to the city’s public information officer, Ben Nunnally.
“It’s an opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate the independence of our nation, get a chance to see each other, spend some time together, and enjoy one another’s company, hear some good music and see a good fireworks show,” Nunnally said. “It’s kind of everything you want in an independence day celebration.”
No alcohol will be allowed at the event, so leave your brews and booze at home.
Parris, 33, of Jacksonville, said the band’s origin dates back five years to when she met her now-fiance and the group’s bass player Jay Jones while performing with a metal cover band.
She and Jones had the idea to create a band that was rooted around the party scene to give people something they could dance to.
“We wanted to do something where people would get on the dance floor,” Parris said. “It’s awesome when your friends come and support you, but when you get strangers out there that want to dance and have a good time, that’s when it really hits you in the heart.”
In addition to seeking the dance factor, Parris said the group also put the band together to set themselves aside from other bands by playing a little bit of everything. Nunnally said if you have that favorite song that you want to hear, you’re going to be able to hear that song with PARRIS. Disco, rock, country, you name it, they can play it, Parris said.
“We do everything from Lizzo to KC and the Sunshine Band to Poison to Kiss, I mean it's insane,” Parris said. “We have no particular genre.”
The group’s full members are Parris, Jones, Derrick Greaves on saxophone, Les Wadley on guitar, Barry Hubbard on drums, and alternate between Drake Jennings and Charley Freeman on keyboard.
PARRIS currently plays a wide range of venues, from Chamber of Commerce events and festivals to private parties.
JaxFest has run for the past several years in a row, according to Nunnally. He said he was excited and would be there greeting guests and seeking out yummy food to munch on.
“I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be nice,” Nunnally said. “I’m going to be there manning a booth, encouraging folks to download the city app so that they can get their push notifications about stuff happening in the city.”