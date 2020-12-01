Kitty Stone switching to blended schedule next week

Kitty Stone Elementary School will switch to a blended schedule beginning Dec. 7 due to staffing shortages caused by quarantining employees, school officials announced Tuesday evening.
According to a letter sent by Jacksonville Superintendent Mike Newell, the blended schedule will last until the end of the semester on Dec. 18.
Newell said in a phone interview that evening there wasn’t an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school, but many faculty and staff members have had to quarantine after becoming exposed to someone who had tested positive for the virus.
He said he expects the situation will get worse as more people test positive for COVID-19 after being exposed at Thanksgiving.
“Teachers and employees have lives outside of school,” he said.
Newell wrote in the letter students with last names beginning with A through L will meet at school for face-to-face instruction on Mondays and Wednesdays, while students with last names beginning with M through Z will attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
During the days when students are not at the school, Newell wrote, students will complete assignments from home.
He wrote that Jacksonville Virtual Academy will not be affected and Jacksonville High School students will continue attending school in-person and follow the set exam schedule.