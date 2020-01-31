Kitty Stone students create crafts, uncover careers

JACKSONVILLE — Kitty Stone kindergartner Jacob Helstrom’s face lit up when he realized what he was about to do in his school’s gymnasium Thursday night.
“Snowball fight!” he exclaimed while waiting in a line to build a cotton-ball shooter out of a toilet paper roll and a balloon.
The hallways, cafeteria, gym and classrooms at the school were packed Thursday by kids, parents, tables and activities for Kitty Stone’s STEAM Fest, an event giving students interactive exposure to topics in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. At booths set up by volunteers from the high school, Jacksonville State University and Honda, students learned about everything from how to create a popsicle stick catapult to coding instructions for robots.
Jacob’s parents, Gene and Debra Helstrom, said Jacob was excited to learn about science at the event.
“I think doing this station routine is a great thing to do,” Gene Helstrom said. “We talked about science this morning, and he got real excited about that. That’s what I’m hoping for.”
Rhonda Tinker, principal of pre-K through third grade at the school, said that exposure to new topics was a big reason why the school held the event this year as a follow-up to a similar one last year.
“The exposure they have to what’s possible in their lives is why we have this,” Tinker said. “They don’t get that in grade school.”
Last year, Tinker said, about 250 students and their families attended the event, which was short one subject and activity on this year’s.
“We didn’t mean to leave anyone out,” Tinker joked. “This year it’s gone from STEM to STEAM.”
Tables from art and music departments at JSU joined the fold in Thursday’s event to make it bigger, better and more rounded, Tinker said.
The event saw students receive a slip of blue paper called a passport, which listed the different booths and activities. Kids were encouraged to visit each station with their families and add a sticker to the passport.
“These days, family participation is very important,” Tinker said, as families trickled through the entrance just after the event began, picking up passports and plastic bags to hold completed crafts. “Interactivity and family is just so important.”
That interactivity component came with a lot of building, molding, mixing and painting. Lines backed up around some of the popular booths, as students waited to create cornstarch and water “oobleck” — you do remember your Dr. Seuss, don’t you? — or utilized patterns to make snowflake necklaces.
“There’s a couple of demonstration sites, but we’ve got a lot of interactive activities,” Tinker said. “It’s essential. Hands-on, interactive is essential for kids to get interested.”