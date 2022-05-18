K.L. Brown endorses candidate Bill Lester for state House 40 seat

Retiring after 12 years of representing District 40 in the Alabama House, K. L. Brown (R-Jacksonville) has endorsed Jacksonville State University professor Bill Lester in the Republican primary election.
Voters go to the polls Tuesday.
“I called and made an appointment with K.L. and went to see him,” Lester said Wednesday. “We discussed our concern for the district and his desire to continue the good work he has done. I asked him for an endorsement, and it went from there. I am elated.”
Lester, who said he has known Brown for the past 10 years, is a former longtime youth pastor, a lifelong educator and has been a professor of Emergency Management and Public Administration at Jacksonville State University for the past 18 years.
Julie Borrelli, another candidate for the seat, said she was not surprised Brown endorsed Lester because, recently, she knew that Brown had taken Lester around and introduced him to voters.
“However,” Borrelli added, “he promised me face-to-face that he would not get involved. He gave me his word and decided to go against it. He probably did it in retaliation because I got the endorsement of the Alabama Education Association.”
Without knowledge of Borrelli’s comments, however, Brown indicated his choice was based only on politically related qualifications.
“I don’t have anything personal against any of the candidates and all have their strengths,” Brown said. “One thing I like about Bill, though, is that he is a good listener. If there is any qualification that legislators need to have, it is to be able to listen to their constituents.”
He conceded that an endorsement was not in his original plan.
“Until now, I have stayed out of the race and told people I was not going to endorse anyone. I see this race tightening, and I believe in Bill, but I know I will take some heat.”
Brown recalled Lester ran against him the first time he was elected for office.
“I was impressed with him at that time,” Brown said. “I know he is a strong family person, a godly man and a religious person. With Bill’s background in political science and knowing how he is a down-to-earth and common-sense kind of man, not far to the right or left, I know he will stay grounded.”
None of the other Republican candidates for House 40 was available for comment.