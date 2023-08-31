 Skip to main content
Jville offers development, facade grants to local businesses

Heirloom Taco facade grant

Heirloom Taco, which was awarded a facade grant from the city of Jacksonville, has completely redone the outside space in front of the restaurant, placing some fencing around the outdoor seating, adding foliage, and replacing the big garage doors of the building that used to be a fire station.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

Jacksonville Commercial Development Authority chairman Mike Hindman says he wants to spread the word about the two commercial improvement grants the authority offers.

One, the business development grant, is good for $5,000 with approved purchase receipts to new business owners, those who are expanding businesses or businesses that have changed ownership, says Jacksonville city clerk Brenda Long.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551.

