Jville offers development, facade grants to local businesses

Jacksonville Commercial Development Authority chairman Mike Hindman says he wants to spread the word about the two commercial improvement grants the authority offers.
One, the business development grant, is good for $5,000 with approved purchase receipts to new business owners, those who are expanding businesses or businesses that have changed ownership, says Jacksonville city clerk Brenda Long.
This grant is to help bring newer businesses into the city and to help those businesses with the initial start-up costs.
The other, known as a facade grant, is oriented toward practical aesthetic improvement.
“The facade grant is different because they have a base of $2,500, and then after that first $2,500 we’ll also match up to another $2,500 that they spend,” Long said.
The facade grants allow business owners in the historical public square area to spruce up their curb appeal in numerous ways.
The grant doesn’t just cover paint. While the CDA doesn’t want to foot the bill for new signage or something that may not stick if the business moves, Hindman said the CDA focuses on the business owners complete vision for their business plan.
For example, one of the grant’s awardees, Heirloom Taco, has completely redone the outside space in front of the restaurant, placing some fencing around the outdoor seating, adding foliage, and replacing the big garage doors of the building that used to be a fire station.
Hindman said he wanted to spread awareness for this grant to get people excited about the creativity and possibilities for the area.
“The whole idea is to make the downtown area attractive and to encourage other businesses and landlords to get their buildings looking better,” Hindman said.
“We’re not trying to pay for it all. We’re just trying to say, ‘hey, we at the city of Jacksonville, we want to try and be able to help you, assist you, and encourage you,’” Hindman continued.
He said that when the CDA first started this project, the city only had about $10,000 on the table, which could only fund two business grants.
Now, the CDA has been approved for up to $50,000.
“We want to see you succeed,” Hindman said.
