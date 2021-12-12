'Just Handmade' in time for Christmas shopping

Those who prefer giving a handmade craft for Christmas will enjoy shopping at Jacksonville’s newest store on the square.
Pam Beaudry’s store, called Just Handmade, sells candles, glassworks, wreaths, wool hats, resin art, tumblers, handsewn items, plastic canvas items, acrylic paintings, ink pens, and jewelry.
Beaudry, who is from California, has lived in Jacksonville since 2007. Her craft hobby started as a teenager and has never waned.
In the shop, she will teach others how to create their own pieces of art. She teaches shattered glass art, which involves decorated a painted canvas with colorful pieces of glass.
“I have always wanted a store. My mother, Laura Campbell, moved out here in August and said, ‘Let’s open one.’”
Campbell, a seamstress, made contributions to the shop of bowl covers, tote bags, coin purses, scarves, and other items. She will teach quilting and sewing in the shop and offer the service of alterations. Eleven other artists have items displayed in the shop.
The store’s address is 109 Ladiga St., SE. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Call 256-405-6384 or visit Just Handmade on Facebook.