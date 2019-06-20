The Jacksonville State University board of trustees plans an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss tornado recovery, according to a public notice.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. on the seventh floor of Meehan Hall on JSU’s campus.
According to a notice posted online with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, trustees are set to discuss “tornado recovery with the state insurance fund.”
Sam Monk, attorney for JSU, said Thursday afternoon the agenda for the meeting was still a “work in progress.”
The university has been in discussion with its state insurance adjusters over the size of the settlement it will receive for Merrill and Wallace halls, which were heavily damaged in the March 19, 2018, tornado that swept through Jacksonville.
The two buildings have remained vacant since the storm, with academic departments relocated to other buildings off campus. The university has been advertising for contractors to demolish and replace the structures.
In addition to an eventual settlement with insurers, the university will have an $18.1 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help pay for a new building for the business school after the demolition of Merrill.
In April, the board of trustees approved taking on a $34 million loan from Regions Bank to help with rebuilding costs until a settlement is reached.