 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

JSU trustees approve expansion project

Dr Harmon

JSU’s chief finance officer, Dr. Arlitha Harmon

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

FORT PAYNE — Jacksonville State University will move forward with a stadium expansion project under the capital master plan after budget restrictions threatened to derail it, officials announced at the fall quarterly board of trustees meeting.

The current expansion plans align more with the original expansion ideas, to include a campus dining facility, football operations facility and dorms.