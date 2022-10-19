JSU trustees approve expansion project

FORT PAYNE — Jacksonville State University will move forward with a stadium expansion project under the capital master plan after budget restrictions threatened to derail it, officials announced at the fall quarterly board of trustees meeting.
The current expansion plans align more with the original expansion ideas, to include a campus dining facility, football operations facility and dorms.
Chairman Randy Jones said Monday the faculty and staff were excited about the ideas put forward by JSU’s chief finance officer Dr. Arlitha Harmon, who was given a round of applause for her work.
In July, the Building and Finance Committee announced that revisions would have to be made, cutting out much needed housing and dining space due to rising cost of interest rates, inflation, and supply chain issues.
Harmon refused to give up, however, and after some reallocation of funds, the dining facilities and the dorms are back within reach of the university’s budget — adding 400-500 beds for students.
“You don’t fall in love with that idea, and now look what we’ve got. We’ve got 200 more dorm rooms than expected. The dining hall isn’t going to be ideally where we wanted it but where it’s going to be is fine. And so being able to be quick on our feet — being able to say ‘we’ve got to change’ — I applaud all of you guys for doing that,” Jones said, addressing JSU’s finance team. “Now we’re back on budget, and who would have thought that three or four months ago. It wasn’t going to happen.”
In addition to the aforementioned projects, the school will also transform the newly purchased First Baptist Church of Jacksonville into the Randy Owens Center for Performing Arts — the ROC for short.
Harmon called the expansion project “transformational,” and said she was very excited about what was to come. She said once the numbers were tallied under the original plan, it was going to be very “cost prohibitive,” yet some of the changes, such as the dorm rooms, were really needed.
“We have students that are needing housing, and that need to have access to affordable housing. So that’s why we really worked to push to make sure that the three projects were broken apart, made to be more cost effective for JSU, but still meet the overall goal of supporting our students,” Harmon said.
Harmon said she and the team really kept the student in mind when formulating the plans for the expansion, understanding that most students are on a more restrictive budget.
Ultimately, said trustee Tony Smoke, the university’s efforts are for the students who go there. “And if we do a good job on our part, then we make a better place for our students,” he said.
Tuesday, during the presentation of his report, university President Dr. Don Killingsworth Jr. thanked Harmon and her team for the effort they put into the budgeting that would make the expansion possible.
However, new dorms will bring more cars to campus, putting additional strain on an already scarce student parking situation. University police say they’re taking that aspect into consideration so that all problems are resolved prior to completion of the project.
“Depending on the number of beds we add, we don’t necessarily need to add that many parking spaces, but we have to figure out what that number is, and then where to locate those parking spaces,” University police Chief Michael Barton said.
Other business of the board
The trustees dealt with several other matters beyond the campus expansion.
During the Academic Affairs Committee session Monday, a proposal by Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Emily Messer could bring about higher enrollment, even beyond the success the school has had in recent years. Messer proposed partnering with an online program model, to stimulate growth in JSU’s Masters of Business Administration program.
A representative of a company called Academic Partnerships (AP) spoke at the meeting to show what growth could be possible with its business model. According to the AP website, the company uses “the technologies and tools to help universities grow their capacity to offer non-traditional online learners access to top-quality, affordable and workforce relevant degree programs that serve career pathways.”
No decision had been made concerning if JSU will agree to the partnership with AP at the time of this article.
Also during the Academic Affairs Committee session, Messer announced that the Marching Southerners had submitted to EA Sports clips of the band playing. Players who choose JSU as their team can hear the current Marching Southerners perform in their game-play. The EA Sports College Football ’24 game will be released in July of 2023.
During the Building and Finance Committee report Monday, the vice president of auxiliary and business services, Dr. Kevin Hoult, told of changes to dining services on campus — specifically the “Everyday” phone app and Kiwibot. Hoult reported that the program has doubled the university’s revenue for dining in the short time since its enactment.
Three university police officers were recognized Monday for their heroic and exemplary actions. Officer Christopher Stephen Curvin was presented with the Life Saving Award for pulling a victim out of a burning building.
Officer Betsy Lopez was presented with a “Certificate of Meritorious Conduct” for what the police chief called a unique circumstance, in which she identified and apprehended a fugitive who was the subject of a statewide BOLO that was not specific to this area. Barton said Lopez had just begun her shift when she noticed a suspicious looking person who matched the description of the “be on the lookout” bulletin. Captain Brandon Singleton received a “Letter of Commendation” for providing Lopez backup in the apprehension of the fugitive, identified as Jacob Hammett.
Barton said that Hammett was the same inmate who would later assault a corrections officer in the Calhoun County Jail.
The university also announced the approval of an increase in all student worker pay from $7.25 to $8.25.
During the Advancement committee session Monday, officials announced a national free college application week, in which anticipated college students can apply to universities and other higher learning institutions for free this week through Friday.
Those interested in applying to JSU can do so for free using the code ALCAC2022 — and save themselves the ordinary $35 charge.