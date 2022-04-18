JSU trustee panel OKs tuition hike

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University’s Building and Finance Committee voted Monday to approve a 2.7 percent tuition increase for fall of 2022.
On the first day of the university’s board of trustees April meeting, the committee presented its proposed budget which included a tuition increase for students. The entire board will vote on the matter Tuesday, but the preliminary vote by the committee Monday approved the increase.
JSU’s Chief Finance Officer Dr. Arlitha Williams-Harmon presented the increase to the board and laid out the reasoning for the increase. She said the university has kept its tuition increases relative to other institutions, and has only increased tuition four times in the last 10 years. The 2.7 percent will add $9 per credit hour, with a block tuition increase of approximately $135. The increase will also affect fees for certain courses.
“This is the last thing we want to do but unfortunately it is a needed decision,” JSU President Dr. Don Killingsworth said during the discussion prior to the motion to the acceptance of the increase.
Williams-Harmon based her information on several factors and used the Consumer Price Index in the South Region for inflation to gauge how much the rate of increase should be.
Despite the rise of inflation over the past few years, JSU has been “absorbing” those rising prices rather than passing them on to the students, according to Williams-Harmon. She said unfortunately that can no longer continue.