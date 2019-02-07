JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University has taken over management of a newly renamed and repaired apartment complex, while another complex celebrated the completion of repairs following last year’s tornado.
The university announced Thursday it has entered into an agreement with the owners of the Reserve apartment complex, Manoah Brothers LLC, to manage the property. JSU’s housing operations office will operate the apartment complex, now known as the Pointe at JSU, as a student residence, according to an email from the university.
The Reserve was one of many properties citywide damaged by the tornado, which drastically altered Jacksonville’s landscape last March. The apartment complex completed repairs last December.
Gamecock Village, adjacent to the Reserve, was another apartment complex hit by the twister, and it held a grand reopening Thursday to celebrate the completion of repairs to two of its three most severely damaged buildings.
“I think Jacksonville had its 9/11 on 3/19. It was a major event not just for us, the whole community was affected,” said Jonathan Cameron-Hayes, chief executive officer of the Florida-based Calidus Properties, which owns Gamecock Village. “It’s pretty amazing that we’re standing here today less than one year later.”
JSU President John Beehler said one of the first people he saw after the storm was Cameron-Hayes, who was in town to discuss how to best get the city and university back on its feet.
“When I moved to the mountains here I never dreamed that a tornado would hit us in this mountainous terrain, but it hit us hard,” Beehler said. “It was obvious that we had to find a way to rebuild the university and rebuild the apartment complexes. If we didn’t have the complexes back up the students wouldn’t have a place to stay.”
Typically when a university goes through a natural disaster, according to Beehler, it loses 5 percent to 10 percent of its enrollment for at least two years.
“That’s pretty devastating when you think about the budget implications of that,” he said.
Beehler said the university lost 88 students from the 2018 spring semester to the fall semester of the same year, which is around 1 percent of the student population.
Sophomore Drew Long was one of the 99 percent of students who came back to campus. He was living in a dorm in the semester the tornado hit, but now lives at what he thinks is the “best apartment complex in town,” Gamecock Village.
“I think it’s awesome that this place got cleaned up and repaired so quickly,” he said. “I have friends who lived here during the tornado. They were home when it happened, thankfully. I wanted to live here once I finished my freshman year, since I have friends here.”