JSU to get new Game Studies minor

Jacksonville State University’s English Department announced a new minor will be coming to the curriculum in the fall 2022 semester — Game Studies.
The addition means that students who enjoy video games will be able to apply their passion for the pastime to an actual degree course minor, university officials said.
Other universities in the region, such as the University of Alabama, have similar course work on their curriculum. However, what is unique about JSU’s program is that it will be housed in the English Department, whereas other similar study minors are generally more oriented toward computer science degrees for the coding or in a communications department, according to the minor’s unofficial architect, Dr. Cara Messina.
The 18-credit minor’s only required course is Introduction to Game Studies. From there, students will select from 22 courses to “choose your own adventure, so to speak,” Messina said.
The course load will feature courses in fields such as computer science, history, art and design, and in humanities, and will span an interdisciplinary course load.
As part of the English Department, Game Studies can take an all-new approach toward managing a diverse course load.
“I really wanted to bring it to the English department because such an important component of gaming is that storytelling,” Messina said. “It’s about character development, world building and also how those mechanics of the game contribute to that world building.”
Messina highlighted several key courses that would be available to students, such as a new “Writing About Games” course and a “Special Topics in Gaming” course.
Students will have the opportunity to learn about the history of games — looking at older games like Atari and Sega — and take courses in art and design that specialize in both board games and tabletop game design.
“We’re hoping to bring in music at some point — think about how music is composed for games and how that affects, sort of, our relationship and our emotions as we’re playing those games,” Messina said.
The curriculum will also feature a costume design course that Messina said would benefit someone who might be interested in building avatars and characters.
“Whatever students' passions are, if they want to apply it to gaming, they can with this minor,” Messina said.
Messina will act as an informal adviser to the students because minors do not have department heads. She’ll be there to answer students’ questions on how they could apply the minor towards their degrees, for example. Messina said in addition to offering guidance, she will be teaching the first Intro to Game Studies course.
Department welcomes games
English Department head Dr. Andrea Porter said the department was looking forward to the addition.
“The Department of English is excited to offer our students this opportunity to turn one of their passions into jobs, such as writing for the gaming industry,” Porter said. “From offering internships to diversifying our curriculum at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, it’s just one of many ways our department is preparing students for the jobs of today.”
Messina said the English Department was changing in a positive way under Porter’s command, and that students can expect some big things in the near future.
“The English Department is in this amazing transitional stage right now where we’re hiring a lot of new faculty who are awesome so far,” Messina said. “This really started three years ago. Andrea Porter — the head of the English Department — has really propelled the English Department forward to bring the department to the 21st century.”
Messina’s idea to propose a Game Studies minor to the department evolved from several influences. One influence, she said, came from her own love of gaming.
“I’ve been playing games since I was little,” Messina said. “My dad bought me a computer game called ‘The Neverhood’ — which I’ve really never heard anyone talk about — but it was like a puzzle game claymation. And I loved it.”
Messina said that sparked her love for gaming and she’s been gaming ever since. She said she plays both video games and tabletop games such as Dungeons and Dragons and boardgames.
Messina came to JSU in the Fall semester of 2021, after graduating from Northeastern University in Boston. Messina said she had proposed the idea to Porter and Dean Stacy Stone, but said she figured it would take a while to get up and running.
Dean Stone advised her of a new ESports Minor that would also soon be coming to the university, Messina said, prompting a faster push to make Game Studies happen.
With support from the Dean and from the department head, Messina got the green light to start planning. With the interdisciplinary aspect of the minor, students can mold the minor to many different degree plans.
“It is very interdisciplinary, which you do see in some game studies programs but this is probably the most interdisciplinary minor I’ve seen, just because of the sheer amount of courses the students can take to be able to get that minor,” Messina said.
Games will be created
The university’s film studios, Longleaf Studios, produces real documentaries, so when asked if the Game Studies minor might produce student-led real working games, Messina said, “Absolutely. The computer science course, the Game Design One and Game Design Two, I think they build their own games, but in the Intro to Gaming Studies course, we’ll also be building our own games.”
To help with the new minor, Messina said the university is getting a new digital writing lab with tons of new gadgets that will be an extension of the current writing center.
Along with that extension comes new computers and updated technology that helps the Game Studies minor be possible. With computers picked especially for gaming, students won’t have to rely on their personal computers as their own computers might not be able to handle the graphics or processing of building games.
“We wanted to make sure that if we were going to have a gaming studies minor, we were also have a space that allows for students to use the technology that they need to be able to succeed,” Messina said.