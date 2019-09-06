Jacksonville State University will sell beer inside its football stadium during home football games this fall, the university announced late Thursday.
According to a news release, beer kiosks will be added in the stadium’s concourse so as to prevent longer wait times at existing concession stands. The release, made available Thursday evening after business hours, did not mention specific brands or prices.
Rumors of beer sales have circulated for weeks, but JSU athletics officials did not return multiple calls seeking confirmation.
Sales will begin with JSU’s first home game of the season against the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Beer purchases will be allowed once the gates of the stadium open prior to the game until the end of the third quarter, according to the announcement, and fans will be unable to take their alcoholic beverages outside the stadium after purchase.
“We are always looking for ways to improve upon what is already one of the best fan experiences in FCS football, and this is another way to offer more for fans attending our games,” JSU Athletics Director Greg Seitz was quoted as saying in the release. “Universities across the country have seen both a decrease in alcohol-related incidents and an enhanced fan experience when they provide a controlled environment for alcohol sales.”
With the announcement, JSU becomes just the latest school to offer alcohol to fans during games. JSU’s release says more than 100 colleges and universities offer alcohol at athletic events. The Southeastern Conference, in which the University of Alabama and Auburn University compete, is allowing its members to sell alcohol for the first time this fall; both of those schools have said they won’t allow sales to most fans this year.
Troy University began selling alcohol at its football games in 2014, and Tony Ferrante, Troy’s senior associate director of athletics operations and facilities, said it has been a success for the university.
“It has been a positive aspect of our gameday experience. We haven’t really experienced any negative issues,” Ferrante said. “For people that enjoy a beer with their sporting events, it’s been a great addition. Right now, it’s just another aspect in our concession stands, and a positive part of the gameday experience.”
Ferrante said that when the plan to begin sales at Troy was first revealed to the public, it was first met with mixed reaction, but has led to no safety concerns.
“Other than some initial grumbling in the community when we first brought it up, we haven’t had any issues at all,” Ferrante said. “There has not been a noticeable increase in alcohol-related issues at our events.”
Ferrante said that alcohol sales have given a boost in revenue for the university.
“It certainly doesn’t hurt. It’s a source of revenue that we didn’t have before.”