JSU students’ efforts showcased at symposium

The rewarding results of a wide variety of research projects and artistic efforts were on display earlier this week at the Jacksonville State University Student Symposium, held at Houston Cole Library.
Graduate student John Mayfield spoke of the facts he learned when he conducted research for the effects of “Sleep Deprivation on Muscle Recovery.”
“I learned that after a person is sleep deprived their performance is not affected much, but their recovery from fatigue, pain or muscle exertion is affected a lot,” said Mayfield, who owns Crossfit Thelo gym in Jacksonville. “If you didn’t get a good night’s sleep, and if you want to max out on the bench press, you will not be able recover as quickly because you didn’t sleep. I enjoyed the research and what I learned.”
About 50 other students showcased their research and art projects and other works created by graduate and undergraduate students. They discussed such topics as “The Reasoning Behind the Political Divides in America” by Benjamin Marazzi, “Allegory, Girls and Intra-racial Conflict” by Alexandria Quintero and “Advancing Global Health: An Introduction to International Service Learning for Nurses” by Sherron Deweese.
The variety of topics was of interest to the dozens of faculty members, students and families of students who attended.
“This year, we’ve heard from students studying DNA to ad campaigns for soap to reducing the stigma of mental health for young people,” said David Thornton, chair of the symposium committee. Thornton is also the professor of computer science in the Department of Mathematical, Computing and Information Sciences in the College of Science and Mathematics.
The first such symposium was held in April 1995. Currently it is sponsored by deans from departments of the entire university, a change from when it once featured works only by students from the School of Arts and Sciences. Listeners came and went throughout the day, but there were about 30 students who attended the awards presentations Wednesday.
The winners were as follows:
Best of Showcase: Mausam Parajuli
Best of College of Science and Mathematics: undergraduate Kritika Maharjan
Best of College of Science and Mathematics: graduate Ryan Long
Best of College of Arts and Humanities: undergraduate Sarah Kate Norris
Best of College of Social and Behavioral Sciences: undergraduate Dakota Heathcock
Best of College of Health Professions and Wellness: graduate Luke Cody
Best Paper: undergraduate Kayla Way
Best Poster: undergraduate Trinity Elston
Best Paper: graduate Morgan Brown
Best Poster: graduate Elizabeth Rains
Best Cover Design: Conner Gayda
The Houston Cole Library Award for Research Excellence: Deandrea Stowe