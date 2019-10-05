A larger enrollment number at Jacksonville State University arrives during a time of enrollment growth at colleges across the state.
In September, JSU announced a fall semester enrollment of 9,021, the highest for the university since 2012, which was bolstered by a first-time freshman class of 1,493, the largest in its recorded history.
The University of Alabama at Huntsville and University of Alabama at Birmingham are also both on record-setting runs of growth, according to announcements by the universities. UAH set an enrollment record for a fifth straight year with its fall 2019 number of 9,988, while UAB is on its fourth consecutive year of setting records, reaching 22,080 in 2019.
The University of North Alabama checked in with a record-high enrollment of 7,650 in 2018, with this year’s total yet to be released.
According to Luis Maldonado, the vice president for government relations at the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, the rise in enrollment is especially potent in the Southeast.
“These shifts are at a national trend, but that doesn’t mean it is happening in all of the country,” Maldonado said. “The Southeast is the fastest growing part of the country.”
Maldonado said enrollment is declining in the Northeast, where a higher concentration of universities present themselves to a slightly declining population.
JSU’s Emily Messer, who was recently named vice president of enrollment management after serving as associate VP during the university’s enrollment rise, said her office pays attention to national and local enrollment figures in addition to JSU’s own.
“We want to look at our institution, but we always want to see what’s happening at other schools as well,” Messer said. “We’re constantly looking at national trends.”
Despite some record-setting numbers in the state, not every university is trending upward.
Troy University has seen steadily declining enrollment for years, reaching 17,494 in 2018 after 29,689 students enrolled in 2009, according to the university’s online fact book.
The University of South Alabama hit a new record semester high in 2016 with 16,699 students, then declined the next two years.
Maldonado said the two biggest influences of collegiate enrollment are demographics and economics.
While an increasing population leads to greater enrollment, a poorer economy can actually increase enrollment too.
“If the economy is not doing well, unemployment rises, and more people try to go back to school,” Maldonado said.
National enrollment totals jumped from just over 18 million in 2007 to 21 million in 2010 following the 2008 recession, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Maldonado said another influencer of enrollment is a lower high-school dropout rate, leading to more college-eligible students.
“That shift has brought so many new people into higher education,” Maldonado said.
“Not every institution is created equal,” Maldonado said. “The smaller, more selective universities aren’t really as affected by population changes as the larger ones.”
According to Maldonado, an upcoming population change is already on the radar of enrollment specialists at universities.
“After the recession, the national fertility rate dropped significantly, and kids born during the recession will become of normal college-going age in the mid 2020s,” Maldonado said. “Institutions are already grappling with that hole and planning accordingly.”
