JSU scientists weigh in on Mars rover landing

NASA is set to land its fifth rover on Mars on Thursday afternoon, marking what local science experts say is a step closer to one day sending a human there.
“Every time we are sending probes to Mars… that always increases our capability of getting on Mars,” said Jim Rayburn, a biology professor at Jacksonville State University with an interest in astrobiology. “We are learning more and more each time we send rovers to Mars.”
Laura Weinkauf, a JSU associate physics professor who heads the school’s planetarium, said the rover, called the Perseverance, is set to begin landing on Mars around 2:30 p.m. Central Standard time. It may take longer, she said, for the rover to send a signal back to Earth.
Already, Rayburn said, China and the United Arab Emirates have launched Mars orbiters within the past year.
The Perseverance has been en route to Mars for about a year, Weinkauf said. Its mission is set to last for about a year also, she said, but rovers have been known to function years after their missions end. Once a rover’s mission does end, she said, it’s left there.
“Mars is kind of littered with rovers,” she said.
The rover was initially named the Perseverance by a middle school student, she said.
“That was one thing that struck me,” Weinkauf said. “That’s a nice idea someone had.”
Weinkauf said the Perserverance’s primary purpose is to search for biological traces of life, such as chemical traces of microorganisms. She said that search will likely have to start at a microscopic level. Past Mars rovers have found traces of water on Mars’ surface, meaning the planet could have sustained life at one time, she said.
Rayburn said the Perseverance is equipped to collect samples from Mars’ surface, which could be collected during a future mission.
Weinkauf said scientists have been unable to bring samples back from Mars before, mainly due to concerns that those samples may contain chemicals or bacteria that could be harmful to life on Earth.
Rayburn said there’s nothing on the planet’s surface that could be harmful, or even survive the trek back, but evidence from beneath the surface could be different.
“We were really worried about that when we brought the moon rocks back,” he said, referring to NASA’s exploration of the moon from 1969-72.
Of the two planets that are the closest to Earth, Mars and Venus, Weinkauf said Mars is the most hospitable planet for humans to conduct research.
She said a human could not survive unassisted on Mars, due to the thinness of the atmosphere and the planet’s extreme temperatures, depending on the season there. However, she said, the climate there is more conducive to life than is the climate on Venus, where it’s extremely hot and clouds of sulfurous gas produce acid rain.
Rovers are especially useful, as they can offer scientists a closer look at the planet’s surface, Weinkauf said. One day, she said, that information may be useful in determining where on Mars humans could colonize.
“These kinds of things you want to know before you build, a rover can send you that information,” she said.