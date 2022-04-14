JSU says new water fixture open and ‘almost complete’

JACKSONVILLE — The new public fountain in front of Jacksonville State University’s Angle Hall is near completion, according to university officials.
Known as the Miriam and James Haywood Memorial Fountain, the first decorative water fountain on the JSU campus was made possible following a sizable donation from the longtime supporters of the university. Construction began on the piece last October.
“Mr. and Mrs. Haywood were alumni of JSU and retirees of JSU — very involved on campus,” JSU Director of Public Relations Buffy Lockettesaid last year after the university announced its intention to create the fountain. “They left money to the university in their will that they wanted to be used for something like this.”
The installation of the fountain is bringing about a few alterations to the grounds in front of Angle Hall, including the installation of a plaque honoring the first African American student to enroll at the university, plus cosmetic changes.
A ceremony formally dedicating the fountain has been set for the July meeting of the board of trustees, a recent press release from the university stated. Though the fountain is mostly complete now, it lacks a few finishing touches, such as the site’s historic markers. But the water is flowing and the yellow caution tape and construction equipment are gone.
Indeed, students are already making use of the fountain, many of them posing in front of it for their graduation photos.
In the press release, JSU President Don Killingsworth thanked the Haywoods for their contribution that made the fountain possible.
“The Haywoods were loyal supporters of JSU who wanted to leave a legacy on campus in addition to all their contributions as alumni and retirees,” Killingsworth said in the press release. “We are thankful for their generosity and proud to honor their memory with this new campus showpiece.”
In addition to the fountain, the courtyard area around the fountain also got new flagpoles to replace the old ones in the redesign. The old historic marker that used to be in the area will also get new neighbors with markers to “recognize the Haywoods as well as the university’s first African American student, Barbara Curry-Story,” the release stated.
The late Barbara Curry-Story, of Ohatchee, was also one of the first African American students to graduate from JSU. She graduated in 1969, according to a release on JSU’s website. Curry-Story died in October of last year.
“Mrs. Barbara Curry-Story was a woman of grace and dignity,” JSU’s director of diversity and inclusion Charlcie Vann told the university’s newspaper, The Chanticleer. “Her boldness and determination is an example not only to Black students at JSU, but to all students faced with obstacles or challenges. Mrs. Barbara’s tenacity of never giving up led her to be a successful student, professional at Alabama Power, mother and grandmother.”