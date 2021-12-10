JSU’s Marching Southerners win prestigious award

Jacksonville State University’s Marching Southerners made history last week when they won the highest award a collegiate marching band can receive.
JSU was notified Tuesday that the Marching Southerners have been named the 2022 recipient of the coveted Sudler Trophy, becoming the smallest school in the award’s history since 1982 to claim the title.
“Traditionally this award goes to schools that are much larger than JSU,” Kenneth Bodiford, JSU’s Director of Bands, said. “We’re one of only four schools that are not in the FBS that has won it. So, it was very exciting for us to actually win this award being from a smaller school.”
Bodiford said only four FCS schools like JSU had claimed the title in the past, but JSU broke the record as the smallest.
“It is awarded biannually to a college or university marching band that has demonstrated the highest musical standards, the most innovative marching routines and ideas, and has made important contributions to the advancement of college marching band performance standards,” JSU Director of Public Relations Buffy Lockette stated in the press release.
Bodiford said universities could not apply on their own, rather they have to be nominated and must go through a rigorous process to be considered.
“You have to submit videos of your band — you have to submit a history, and other information about the things you do for the community,” Bodiford said.
Performing at civic events, local parades, and hosting high school marching competitions are among the contributions the Marching Southerners have made to their community, according to Bodiford.
Bob Buckner, a retired band director of Western Carolina University, is also a past Sudler Trophy recipient and holds a seat on the selection committee. Buckner said typically the university is nominated by a fellow college band director.
“This is really not a ‘You’re the best band in the world’ kind of award,” Buckner said. “It’s a longevity award,” he said, noting that the selection committee looks at a marching band’s entire history of work. “It’s also the most prestigious award a university marching band can achieve.”
Buckner said he was a high school band director the first time he saw JSU’s Marching Southerners play, around 1977-78.
“I became a fan over the years, even before I got into college work,” Buckner said. “I just always admired their approach to marching band.”
He said during his time at Western Carolina University, it continuously worked to develop band directors in its program and said he thinks JSU has done the same.
“Jacksonville State has done that very successfully over the years, and I think that’s one of the big parts of their legacy,” Buckner said. “The history of the band from Dr. Wallace on, has been that they have put an emphasis on band directors.
Bodiford said JSU’s nomination came from Georgia Southern’s band director, Dr. Chester Phillips. He said Phillips had always been a big supporter of the band.
“He’s always loved the stuff we’ve done,” Bodiford said. “We’ve played them in football. He has a fantastic band, too.”
Bodiford, who has been the band’s director for the past 28 years, received his undergraduate degree from JSU and was the drum major under the marching southerners for the last three years of his undergraduate period. He then moved on to East Carolina University to get his masters in music education.
After finishing his masters, he taught high school in Hampton, Va., for four years. While teaching high school, the position at JSU became available and he applied.
“I applied for the job, not knowing if I would stand a chance of getting it or not,” Bodiford said. “Fortunately, I got the job here — came back home — and I was 28 years old when I took the job in 1994.”
Bodiford said he took a year and a half sabbatical in 2008 to complete his doctorate degree with the University of Alabama in conducting.
“Really, I’ve only had two jobs my entire career,” Bodiford said. “I taught at Kecoughtan High School for four years, and then I’ve been at JSU for 28.”
Bodiford said the award will be presented to the university in the fall of 2022 by the John Philip Sousa Foundation’s Board of Directors.
The large trophy will be housed in the school during its reign until the title is given to another, according to Bodiford. In addition, JSU will be added to the list of schools engraved on the trophy’s plaque, securing the school’s legacy as recipient.
Bodiford said the school would likely make a replica of the trophy to hold indefinitely at the university.