JSU’s loss doesn’t dampen fans’ spirit

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University’s 80-61 loss to Auburn in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament disappointed fans, but the national exposure didn’t hurt their reputation.
Some students traveled to the Bon Secours Arena in Greenville, S.C., and showed their school spirit, but plenty of spirited fans were left behind and watched on TV at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“I found out about ‘The Pete’ being open,” JSU senior Destiny Moore said as she sat in the seats, waiting for friends to join her. Minutes into the game, her group had grown to about 20.
The rainstorm that occurred just before tipoff, along with the availability of the TV stations carrying the first-round game, probably kept the numbers low at the coliseum.
However, about 150 fans spaced themselves in groups throughout the coliseum. Their numbers were small, but their spirit was high as they watched the game on the two giant screens. They clapped, raised hands and shouted each time JSU made a good play.
Struts restaurant had a 20-minute waiting list by halftime. JSU juniors Taylor Deck and Jeffrey Parris watched the first half at “The Pete,” grew hungry and headed to Struts to order Buffalo wings and a Buffalo chicken quesadilla. They enjoyed the first half.
“They had good ball movement but needed to get some smarter shots,” Deck said.
Parris hoped the team would rebound better and stick to its game plan of shooting a lot of three-pointers.
Both wished JSU had some players as tall as Auburn’s.
J. R. Clark, a JSU junior from Gallant, was disappointed when the game ended with a 19-point loss. JSU had been a 15.5-point underdog coming in.
Clark, a junior who commutes to JSU daily, was accompanied by his parents. Teresa and Ronald were in town Friday checking out living arrangements for their son, who is handicapped and must use a wheelchair to be mobile.
Clark, with a twinkle in his eye, said he is studying forensic science.
“He is my hero,” his father said.
The kindness of the students and staff at JSU are reasons the family is considering allowing J. R. to live on campus. Currently, they drive him an hour to JSU each day so he can obtain his degree. They have been impressed with how friendly everyone on campus is.
The “friendliest campus in the South” won’t allow anything to deter its spirit of helpfulness and kindness, not even the loss of a basketball game.